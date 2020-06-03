Digital Alert Systems Introduces Version 4 Price Relief Program, Cutting Upgrade Cost for Compliant Software

Provides Secure, Compliant, and Up-to-Date Software at a Steeply Discounted Price, Ensuring Proper Delivery of Potentially Lifesaving Messages to Public

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — June 1, 2020 — Digital Alert Systems, the global leader in emergency communications solutions for media providers, today introduced an all-new Price Relief Program for its award-winning family of Emergency Alert System (EAS) devices. To help ensure that critical emergency communications are as robust and reliable as possible during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Digital Alert Systems has reduced the price of its Version 4 software upgrade for DASDEC™-II or One-Net™ SE EAS devices. The Price Relief Program is valid through June 2020.

"These are challenging times for our broadcast and cable customers, and a strong system for alerting and warning the public has never been more critical. To date, there have already been more than two dozen COVID-19-related messages sent via EAS, which demonstrates the critical role of customers and their equipment as 'first informers,'" said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development, Digital Alert Systems. "By upgrading through our new Price Relief Program, customers who might be facing economic or operational challenges can ensure their EAS equipment is properly secured, fully compliant, and up to date."

For a limited time, the Price Relief Program will enable Digital Alert Systems' customers with older, noncompliant software to upgrade to the latest Version 4 at a flat rate of only $396 per device, a price reduction of 20% to 60% depending on their current software version. Version 4 is an essential upgrade that includes all current FCC EAS compliance requirements, including the latest EAS event codes, as well as the required changes for national alert handling (Dynamic Validation Window™). Version 4 also provides extremely useful new features, like Triggered CAP Polling™ and the Alert Agent™, as well as a host of security and operational upgrades and a complete upgrade of the underlying operating system.

Robertson added, "During critical times such as this nationwide public health emergency, our nation needs confidence that its alert and warning system is capable of delivering potentially lifesaving messages to the public. By making it as easy and cost-effective as possible for our broadcast customers to upgrade to our latest software, we're helping them meet their FCC and community responsibilities. The Price Relief Program is just the latest example of how Digital Alert Systems is committed to providing the best possible products and services for the emergency alerting community."

More information about the Digital Alert Systems Version 4 Price Relief Program is available by email: support@digitalalertsystems.com or sales@digitalalertsystems.com.

