Digital Nirvana Introduces MediaServicesIQ Custom AI Workflows Portal

FREMONT, Calif. — July 8, 2020 — Digital Nirvana today announced the launch of MediaServicesIQ™, a comprehensive suite of cloud-based microservices that leverage advanced AI and machine-learning (ML) capabilities to streamline media production, postproduction, and distribution workflows. MediaServicesIQ provides a comprehensive, one-stop portal by which users can access Digital Nirvana's high-performance, AI-powered technology solutions: speech-to-text, content classification, closed caption generation and conformance, and a video intelligence engine that can detect ads, logos, objects, and faces.

"The promise of AI and ML is being touted throughout the media industry, and these technologies do offer powerful potential for new efficiencies, time savings, and expanded potential for monetizing valuable content. But AI and ML tools need to be accessible and easy to apply in order to see widespread adoption in the media industry," said Russell Wise, senior vice president at Digital Nirvana. "That's exactly what we've done with MediaServicesIQ. We've created a set of core AI capabilities and made them available in a layer that can be easily accessed by newsrooms, live sports and entertainment productions, post houses, and other media operations to expedite critical processes, reduce mundane tasks, and free creative personnel to do their jobs."

Building upon internal custom or industry-standard production and monitoring workflow platforms, MediaServicesIQ provides access to a collection of high-performance AI capabilities in the cloud that encompass speech-to-text, video intelligence, and generation of metadata that can be orchestrated to provide intelligence and actionable insights. These capabilities enable intelligent and immediate logging and feedback of content quality and compliance, better positioning broadcasters to meet regulatory, compliance, and licensing requirements for closed captioning, decency, and advertising monitoring.

MediaServicesIQ provides an easy-to-access portal to these services through custom-developed workflows or through seamless access to Digital Nirvana's award-winning applications including MonitorIQ 7.0, MetadatorIQ, and Trance.

An integration of the AI microservices with Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ 7.0 compliance logging system enables powerful insights and video intelligence applications, including:

● The ability to record, store, and retrieve content for compliance, quality of service, and insights into broadcast content.

● Automatic transcription of content from live broadcasts and commercials.

● Automated detection of logos, objects, faces, and shots.

● Automatic extraction of on-screen text.

● The ability to identify ad breaks in logged content.

● The ability to identify restricted words or topics in recorded/logged content, as well as the classification of incoming ad material for restricted content.

● Generation of automated reports for loudness compliance, QoE, SCTE inserts, and ad detection and identification.

● Automatic content classification.

● The ability to assess the quality and conformance of captions.

MediaServicesIQ integrates with Digital Nirvana's MetadatorIQ to provide automated metadata creation in preproduction, production, and live content workflows. Optimized for Avid MediaCentral | Production Management assets, MetadatorIQ applies advanced AI- and ML-based content analysis for automatic generation of better-structured, more detailed, and more accurate metadata. Media operations benefit in two key ways — first, with tremendous time savings in up-front metadata generation, and then by giving producers the ability to zero in on the assets they need right away.

For automatic closed caption/subtitle generation and closed-caption quality conformance, MediaServicesIQ provides seamless access to Digital Nirvana's Trance 3.0 toolset. Trance unites cutting-edge STT technology and other AI-driven processes with cloud-based architecture to bring metadata generation and closed captioning into existing operations, enabling media companies to radically reduce the time and cost of delivering accurate, compliant content for publishing worldwide. They also can enrich and classify content, enabling more effective repurposing of media libraries and facilitating more intelligent targeting of advertising spots.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. Digital Nirvana's compliance driven solutions offer its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California, with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

