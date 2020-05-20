Digital Nirvana Launches MetadatorIQ for Automatic Generation of Intelligent Metadata

Next-Generation Platform Leverages Advanced AI-Based Content Analysis to Speed Metadata Creation and Time to Delivery for Critical Content

FREMONT, Calif. — May 20, 2020 — Digital Nirvana today introduced MetadatorIQ — the latest generation of the company's secure, scalable platform for automating metadata creation in preproduction, production, and live content workflows. Optimized for Avid MediaCentral | Production Management assets, MetadatorIQ is a hybrid on-premises/SaaS application that applies advanced machine learning and AI-based content analysis to accelerate metadata creation and shorten content delivery cycles.

"Media companies are challenged like never before to create larger volumes of personalized content and then deliver it to targeted audiences across many dispersed channels," said Russell Wise, senior vice president at Digital Nirvana. "The key to creating, finding, understanding, and organizing new content as fast as possible is highly descriptive metadata, but until now its creation has been a manual, time-consuming, and costly process."

Wise added, "As the newest member of our IQ family of AI-driven media services, MetadatorIQ leverages powerful video intelligence features for automatic generation of better-structured, more detailed, and more accurate metadata. Media operations benefit in two key ways — first, with tremendous time savings in up-front metadata generation, and then by giving producers the ability to zero in on the assets they need right away. Ultimately, they win with accelerated content delivery and the ability to retain larger audiences of satisfied viewers."

MetadatorIQ automates the end-to-end process of creating transcriptions and video-based metadata for Avid-based media assets. The solution automatically transfers content assets from Avid MediaCentral and then applies video intelligence tools such as speech-to-text generation, logo and facial recognition, object identification, and shot-change identification to generate descriptive metadata. Next, MetadatorIQ ingests assets and their time-coded metadata back into Avid, along with markers that make the assets instantly searchable. Editors are able to access raw footage quickly and effortlessly, and they can retrieve relevant content from the archive for easy repurposing.

As a hybrid solution, MetadatorIQ is installed on premises for maximum security and runs on either a dedicated server or a virtual machine. The application automatically extracts the original asset from the Avid watch folder and creates a low-res proxy or audio-only version, which is then securely transferred to the cloud for automatic metadata generation. Next, the metadata is returned to the on-premises application and ingested back into Avid MediaCentral with locators.

"Security is always an important consideration with any cloud SaaS application. MetadatorIQ protects valuable assets by moving the low-res proxy files to encrypted storage in the cloud, and the proxies are then erased once the job is processed," Wise said. "All transfers to and from the cloud are over TLS-encrypted HTTP. The processed metadata is delivered back to the MetadatorIQ application living within the customer's premises, where it's converted into the formats based on customer requirements."

MetadatorIQ will be available in Q2. More information about Digital Nirvana products is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

# # #

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. Digital Nirvana's compliance-driven solutions offer its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California, with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/200520DigitalNirvana-MetadatorIQ.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-MetadatorIQ.jpg

Photo Caption: Digital Nirvana MetadatorIQ Workflow Diagram

Follow Digital Nirvana:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/digital_nirvana

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-nirvana-inc.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Digital.Nirvana.Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DigitalNirvanaVideo