Discovery U.S. Hispanic To Launch Hogar De HGTV on Cox and Charter Communications

(Miami, FL) – Discovery U.S. Hispanic, a division of Discovery, Inc., today announced the launch of Hogar de HGTV, an all-new network offering food and home content to Spanish-language audiences.

Set to debut on Tuesday, June 30, the network will first be available to Cox Communications’ Contour TV customers, followed by Charter Communications’ Spectrum subscribers by Saturday, August 1. Hogar de HGTV will join Discovery U.S. Hispanic’s established portfolio, which includes Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia.

With access to content from Discovery’s domestic lifestyle brands and the biggest names in home décor, real estate and cooking, Hogar de HGTV will entertain and inspire audiences to create beautiful spaces, make great food and transform their creative ideas into reality. With programming centered around fascinating characters and beloved experts, Hogar de HGTV will be the place for sharing, creating and reinventing. The new network will feature the very best mix of content from HGTV, Food Network and Discovery’s lifestyle brands from around the globe, in addition to original productions, such as Mientras no estabas, Destino con Sabor and Chef a Domicilio, a new series produced entirely from participants’ homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other key programs include En la cocina (The Kitchen), Chopped: Eliminado (Chopped), Cocinando con Ina Garten (Barefoot Contessa), Primos a la obra (Cousins Undercover), Delicias en la playa con Katie Lee (Beach Bites with Katie Lee) and Giada en Italia (Giada in Italy).

“Discovery is already well-regarded as the leader in real-life entertainment, reflected in the success of Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia – which together own nearly a quarter of the total share for all Hispanic cable primetime viewing[1],” said Fernando Medin, President and General Manager, Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. “Discovery U.S. Hispanic is dedicated to making a genuine connection to our audience with programming that resonates with their lives, interests and aspirations—and that also best serves the vital, growing U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Combining this commitment, the success of our existing networks and the undeniable global appeal and popularity of HGTV and Food Network, makes Hogar de HGTV a natural complement to our portfolio.”

As marketers seek out new and differentiated ways to connect with the burgeoning Hispanic population, Hogar de HGTV will also provide fresh, bespoke solutions to the advertising community. “Our goal is to offer the advertising marketplace the same premium experience that they have been accustomed to on Food Network and HGTV,” said Medin. “The Hogar de HGTV environment will feature a highly-coveted Hispanic viewer in a non-clutter environment with approximately five minutes less advertising time, per hour, than our competitors.”

Viewers can get more from Hogar de HGTV on Facebook and Instagram, including sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes insights into their favorite shows.

Discovery’s Spanish-language portfolio in the U.S. – comprised of Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia – closed May 2020 with double-digit ratings growth in L+3 viewership among the key P25-54 demo. Discovery en Español was up in total day (+20%) and in primetime (+13%) among P25-54. Discovery Familia saw high gains in total day (+43%) and primetime (+71%) and was the #1 Spanish language pay-TV network in ATS in Total Day.