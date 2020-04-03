Elecard Joins IABM – the International Trade Association for the Broadcast and Media Technology Industry

Milpitas, 3 April 2020. Elecard, a leading provider of software products for encoding, decoding, processing, receiving and transmission of video and audio data in different formats, is happy to announce that it has joined IABM, the international trade association for the Broadcast and Media technology industry.

IABM, whose members represent the majority of the broadcast and entertainment technology market’s revenues worldwide, facilitates the important networking and interaction that shape and define the unique ecosystem of the broadcast and media technology industry. IABM supports member companies with a comprehensive range of services across market intelligence, training, technology, exhibitions, and best practices – all designed to help them do better business.



Elecard established itself as a key market player with its MPEG-2 codec back in 2000. Today Elecard shares its video compression expertise with application developers, broadcast, sport, medical, digital signage, surveillance industries.

Elecard develops and provides video compression solutions, analyzers of media streams and compressed video bitstreams, and QoS & QoE probes for real-time monitoring of multimedia services. Elecard MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, HEVC live encoders and MPEG-Dash/HLS packagers are in production with Tier 1/2/3 broadcasters, IPTV and OTT operators. VVC, HEVC, AV1, VP9, MPEG-2 and H.264/AVC video analyzers, monitoring probes, encoders and playback software enable system architects, SoC designers, and QA to shorten development cycles and improve time to market. Elecard also creates bespoke software and hardware solutions to help your business thrive. Elecard products and technologies are highly appreciated and used by more than 9000 companies worldwide.

One of Elecard advantages is that it is a one stop shop — the company delivers reference design, software, components, and technical support.

“We at Elecard are delighted to be joining the IABM family. It is totally a new stage for our company. The IABM is a powerful and well-known organization that makes a great contribution to our industry. We hope to benefit from a wide range of opportunities offered by IABM. Today the industry faces many challenges and we are looking forward to working with colleagues across the industry.” said Nikolay Milovanov, Elecard CEO.

“We welcome Elecard to IABM,” said Lisa Collins, IABM Head of Membership Engagement. “Elecard is operating in a fast-moving segment of the industry where partnerships are key to success. IABM is well placed to provide the platform for this collaboration and support Elecard with a wide range of services as it continues to successfully grow its business.”

About Elecard

Elecard provides software products for encoding, decoding, processing, receiving, and transmission of video and audio data in different formats (H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC, MPEG-4, MPEG-2). The company offers a wide range of reference designs for professional digital TV broadcasting market, which includes streaming, transcoding, video-on-demand servers, professional software products, and software development kits. Elecard is based in the United States, Russia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.elecard.com.

About IABM

IABM is the International Trade Association for the Broadcast and Media Technology Industry. IABM facilitates the important networking and interaction between suppliers that shape and define the unique ecosystem of the broadcast and media technology industry. With over 500 members, IABM covers the entire broadcast and media technology supply chain.

