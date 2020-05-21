Elecard Joins SRT Alliance for High Quality, Low Latency Video Streaming Over the Internet

Milpitas, California, May 21, 2020. Elecard, a leading provider of components and software products for analysis, monitoring, encoding, decoding, and streaming digital video and audio data, today announced that they have joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.

Elecard has implemented the SRT support in CodecWorks, a professional platform for the real-time encoding and transcoding into HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264 and MPEG-2 video, supporting adaptive bitrate streaming via HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols with the best possible quality. Using SRT technology along with Elecard CodecWorks ensures the minimum possible latency. The software-based CodecWorks can be deployed on end user’s hardware of choice.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 350 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) Open Source, the fastest growing open source streaming project.

SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

“We are delighted to join the SRT Alliance. We are happy to contribute to the development of the open-source video transport protocol. SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. SRT addresses the main challenges our clients face when it comes to providing low-latency streaming in a secure and reliable way,” said Nikolay Milovanov, Elecard CEO.

“With the SRT Alliance, Elecard is joining an industry movement to improve the way the world streams video,” said Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, Director SRT Alliance at Haivision. “We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively implemented by some of the world’s biggest broadcast and enterprise streaming workflows as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow, becoming the defacto standard for low latency internet streaming.”

About the SRT Open Source Project & SRT Alliance

SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack, developed and pioneered by Haivision, that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks.

The SRT Open Source Project, supported by the SRT Alliance, is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.

Contacts

Phone: +34 649 801 593 (Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, Director SRT Alliance)

Email: info@SRTAlliance.org

About Elecard

Elecard develops and provides video compression solutions, analyzers of media streams and compressed video bitstreams, and QoS & QoE probes for real-time video monitoring. Elecard MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, HEVC live encoders and MPEG-DASH/HLS packagers are in production with Tier 1/2/3 broadcasters, IPTV and OTT operators. VVC, HEVC, AV1, VP9, MPEG-2 and H.264/AVC video analyzers, monitoring probes, encoders and playback software enable system architects, SoC designers and QA to shorten development cycles and improve time to market. Elecard also creates bespoke software and hardware solutions to help your business thrive. For more information, please visit www.elecard.com.

Contacts:

Phone: +1 (323) 644-4063

Email: sales@elecard.com