Elecard Video Analyzers Now Support VVC

Milpitas, April 14, 2020. Elecard has implemented support for the new VVC format in the video analysis products that are part of StreamEye Studio set.

VVC (Versatile Video Coding) is a new video compression standard, being developed by MPEG and ITU. According to various sources, the codec will appear in summer or autumn 2020. MPEG usually releases a new video compression standard once a decade. The release of the next format just six years after HEVC shows that the industry needs more efficient video compression algorithms.

VVC is a direct heir to HEVC. The codec is versatile: it is equally suitable for traditional television broadcasting, video on demand (VoD), and games, videoconferencing and other applications requiring low latency. VVC includes tools for computer graphics compression, extensions for 360-degree panoramic video and resolution scaling.

By developers' estimates, the new codec will provide a 30–50% lower bit rate maintaining video quality compared to HEVC. To achieve this result, the complexity of encoding algorithms will be increased tenfold. The decoding complexity is expected to be twice as high as that of HEVC.

Elecard keeps up with the technology so that our customers, who are now implementing VVC support in their products, could already perform quality video analysis and find bugs in code. That's why Elecard has implemented VVC support in StreamEye Studio products.



StreamEye Studio is a set of powerful software tools for video quality analysis designed for professional use in video compression, processing, communication and streaming media industries.

Elecard StreamEye allows analyzing the stream structure and down to macroblock/coding unit structure for inspection of codec parameters. StreamEye is helpful for:

● Development and debugging of software and hardware encoders;

● Fast and accurate check for errors in video codecs;

● Easy spot of problems in the video bitstream;

● Detailed comparison and easy choice of the best encoder;

● Standard verification.

Elecard StreamAnalyzer is a professional tool for syntax analysis of encoded media streams and troubleshooting in containers and transport streams. With Stream Analyzer you can:

● Make sure that your Cable, Satellite, IP, CDN network operates properly and TS gets through without packet loss;

● Check for errors in multiplexers and demultiplexers;

● Spot the ETSI TR 101 290 errors in the transport streams;

● Check stream integrity after stress tests.

Video Quality Estimator — video quality measurement tool designed to compare quality of encoded streams based on objective metrics, such as PSNR, APSNR, SSIM, DELTA, MSE, MSAD, VQM, NQI, VMAF and VMAF phone.

StreamEye Studio products are essential for anyone who needs to maintain video quality: QA engineers, software and turnkey product vendors, codec developers, SoC architects, Telco operators, system integrators.

"We keep a close eye on new developments in the industry and regularly update our products. At the moment we have implemented the main characteristics of the VVC standard, and later we will make regular updates as new versions of the standard appear." Denis Popov, StreamEye Studio product manager in Elecard.

Follow this link to find the VVC video samples and estimate how StreamEye Studio products work with it.

To get a preview version of StreamEye Studio with VVC support, contact us at sales@elecard.com.



About Elecard



Elecard develops and provides video compression solutions, analyzers of media streams and compressed video bitstreams, and QoS & QoE probes for real-time video monitoring. Elecard MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, HEVC live encoders and MPEG-DASH/HLS packagers are in production with Tier 1/2/3 broadcasters, IPTV and OTT operators. VVC, HEVC, AV1, VP9, MPEG-2 and H.264/AVC video analyzers, monitoring probes, encoders and playback software enable system architects, SoC designers and QA to shorten development cycles and improve time to market. Elecard also creates bespoke software and hardware solutions to help your business thrive. For more information, please visit www.elecard.com.

