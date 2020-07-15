Elevator Studio Partners with BET Digital on Targeted Social Marketing Campaign for Select BET and BET+ Original Series and Specials

LOS ANGELES – Elevator Studio, a leading production and digital marketing company, has partnered with BET Digital to create, produce and implement social marketing campaigns across its social media channels for “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” “American Soul,” “Twenties,” “Boomerang,” “Tales,” “NAACP Image Awards” and the “BET Awards,” as well as BET+’s “Bigger” and more. Hired to produce and distribute original video assets from BET shows on social media, Elevator Studio is also developing show-specific interactive content to engage consumers. Elevator Studio is also creating show recaps and memes on digital platforms as part of the campaign.

“BET is the leading provider of quality African-American content, with an extensive and powerful slate of original programming across platforms,” said Joey Carson, president and CEO of Elevator Studio. “We are working with them to strategically reach new audiences and demographics in an effort to increase their already impressive market share.”

“We are excited to partner with Elevator Studio and continue providing viewers with top-of-the-line original content across our social media platforms,” said Amy DuBois Barnett, SVP and General Manager, BET Digital. “We have entrusted their expertise to creatively engage viewers with our roster of original programming and deliver an elevated and unique social experience that fans expect from the BET brand.”