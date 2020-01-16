Epic Reboot of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' With Jesse Tyler Ferguson Anchors HGTV 2020 Lineup

New York [January 16, 2020] Extreme Makeover: Home Edition—the world’s biggest, most transformative, inspirational and aspirational home show ever—will premiere with 10 new episodes on HGTV Sunday, February 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and audiences will be hooked. The special event will kick off a year of HGTV programming that will include new series from the network’s biggest stars, new experts with innovative approaches to buying, selling and renovating homes, surprising celebrity faces, as well as compelling, emotional, relatable and inspiring stories about families at home.



“We’ve planned more than 700 hours of incredible new content this year,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Our upcoming series will attract more viewers and be more evocative and emotional, with an emphasis on the ups and downs of real life. Things might go wrong, or they might go right when you’re trying to create the perfect home, but either way, HGTV will be there.”



The high-profile reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which comes with the network’s signature spin, will be hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ABC’s Modern Family who brings his optimism, humor, energy and giving spirit to the series. The monumental production that, in addition to a new host, will feature three new designers—Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe—follows the team and thousands of volunteers as they complete stunning home overhauls for 10 deserving families.



Throughout the first season of the series, featured guests will include actor and producer Anthony Anderson, an executive producer and star of ABC’s critically acclaimed hit comedy series black-ish and executive producer of grown-ish and mixed-ish; Derek Hough, a two-time Emmy Award® winning and nine-time Emmy-nominated choreographer, and the only six-time champion in franchise history of the ABC hit show Dancing with the Stars; LeAnn Rimes, a two-time Grammy Award® winner and ASCAP award-winning songwriter; Ty Pennington, a highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer who starred in the original ABC version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition; OWN’s Laila Ali, a four-time undefeated world champion boxer, lifestyle expert, cooking enthusiast, two-time author and mom of two; Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV home reno experts David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions), Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop) and Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential).



In the coming months, HGTV will offer exciting new series that feature a fresh take on home renovation, real estate and design, includingFrozen in Time, starring A Very Brady Renovation’s Maureen McCormick. In each episode Maureen and designer Dan Vickery will overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. Flipping 101 w/Tarek El Moussa will star real estate and house-flipping expert Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV’s hit series Flip or Flop, as he mentors property virgins to help them avoid costly mistakes. HGTV also will showcase a little-known side of Jonathan Knight, best known as a member of the Grammy®-nominated boy band New Kids on the Block. For more than 20 years, Knight has been restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses. Now he will take fans step-by-step as he saves beautiful old homes in Farmhouse Fixer (wt).



The network also will premiere Unsellable Houses, featuring newcomers Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—sisters who are experts in design, renovation and real estate. The duo is so confident they can sell home for a profit that they are willing to invest their own money to help their clients make the sale. 100 Day Dream Home will follow custom home designers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they create, build and completely personalize a home from the ground-up for clients in only 100 days. And, in an amped-up twist on house hunting, HGTV will premiere House in a Hurry, where cameras will follow in real time as a family who needs to relocate spends one whirlwind weekend house hunting in their new town.



“HGTV is a top 10 network and has more than 37 million viewers each month, so it is an extraordinarily strong brand with a passionate audience,” said Latman. “Our 2020 lineup will keep them engaged, inspired and excited. We know what they want to watch when it comes to home.”



Here is a summary of the new digital offerings, fresh series and returning favorites on HGTV:

Erin’spired

Premieres Monday, Jan. 20, on HGTV’s digital platforms

Season two of Erin’spired, a digital companion series for HGTV’s Home Town, will launch Jan. 20 on HGTV GO, HGTV.com, HGTV Instagram, HGTV Facebook and HGTV's YouTube channel. The series follows Home Town star Erin Napier and her team as they share a behind-the-scenes look at their interior design process. This season, Ben Napier—Erin’s husband and Home Town co-star—will host “Ben’s Build,” a new segment where he showcases the handmade woodwork he creates for his clients.

Unsellable Houses

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the new HGTV series Unsellable Houses, sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest—help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

HGTV’s big spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and incredible home renovations for families. In 10 new episodes, hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ABC’sModern Family, the stunning whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping—all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

100 Day Dream Home

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Imagine designing and building a completely custom home from the ground up in 100 days or less. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are a husband-wife team in Tampa, Florida, who help clients create their perfect home by taking them on tours of various properties to select their dream exteriors, interiors, furnishings and finishes. In the end, the Kleinschmidts curate a completely personalized home that is move-in ready for the new homeowners before they can count to one hundred.

Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa

Premieres Thursday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Real estate and house-flipping expert Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV’s hit series Flip or Flop, will pay it forward in Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The series will feature Tarek as he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip and how to avoid costly mistakes. With more than a hundred profitable sales under his belt, Tarek is ready to lend his invaluable expertise to those who want to win big in the competitive real estate game.

Frozen in Time

Premieres Spring 2020

In HGTV’s new home renovation series Frozen in Time, designer Dan Vickery and A Very Brady Renovation’s Maureen McCormick will overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. In each episode, Dan will bring the structure up-to-date, while Maureen sources beautiful decade-specific pieces that will give the home a refreshed look a wink to its original era.

House in a Hurry

Premieres Spring 2020

In each episode of House in a Hurry, cameras will follow in real time as a family who needs to relocate spends one whirlwind weekend house hunting in their new town. Working with a real estate agent who they have never met in person, the couples will hit the ground running to find a home in only 72 hours. Stakes and emotions will run high as they face a hard deadline to move their family—and they literally have one weekend to find and buy their new dream home in an unfamiliar city.

Build Me Up

Premieres Summer 2020

In the HGTV series Build Me Up, Orlando Soria, a charismatic interior designer, social media influencer and author, will work with homeowners embracing a big life change to overhaul their home and create the fresh start they deserve. Through beautiful design, humor and a healthy dose of moral support, Orlando will help his clients transition into their next chapter by infusing their homes with uniquely personalized elements that will change their lives for the better.

Farmhouse Fixer (wt)

Premieres Summer 2020

Renovation expert Jonathan Knight, best known as a member of the Grammy®-nominated boy band New Kids on the Block, will take fans step-by-step when he restores centuries-old New England farmhouses in a new HGTV series, Farmhouse Fixer (wt). The six-episode series will feature Jonathan—who has renovated more than 200 houses over 20 years—as he adds modern layouts and updated design elements while preserving the farmhouses’ original craftsmanship and historic charm.

My Lottery Dream Home

Airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The new season of My Lottery Dream Home will find HGTV star David Bromstad as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth. From an idyllic lake house in upstate New York to the quintessential “American dream” home in Columbus, Ohio, David will search for amenity-filled properties that check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list.

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In Property Brothers: Forever Home, HGTV’s Drew and Jonathan Scott are on a mission to overhaul unremarkable houses into dream homes that families will never want to leave. The Brothers find couples who are settled in their home but need help to make it perfect. Throughout the season, Drew and Jonathan will unlock the true potential in lackluster family homes with top-to-bottom renovations that suit the families’ needs and wishes.

Christina on the Coast

Airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The new season of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast will spotlight Christina Anstead as she expands her design business in Southern California. The series also will spotlight her personal journey with new husband Ant Anstead, star of Motor Trend series Wheeler Dealers, their blended family and new baby.

Home Town

Premieres Monday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Small town life in Laurel, Mississippi, inspires home renovators Ben and Erin Napier in HGTV’s Home Town. The husband-wife duo will use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured showplaces for families. In each episode, Ben and Erin will show clients two outdated houses that could receive a high-end look within their budget. Once the renovations begin, Erin will incorporate each family’s story into her designs while Ben will craft one-of-a-kind pieces from reclaimed materials found in the homes.



In the new season premiere episode, Ben and Erin will give a historic home belonging to clients Richard and Nancy a colorful makeover, complete with a Craftsman-style front porch, stunning kitchen and a cozy master bedroom. When a tornado hits Laurel, the Napiers will join the community to see where and how they can help. They also must wait to find out if any of the homes they have renovated, including the home for Richard and Nancy, were impacted. The episode will now include footage that shows the storm damage to Laurel and the clean-up effort facing the community.

One of a Kind

Premieres Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Interior designer Grace Mitchell’s fun, unexpected and customized room designs will tell each family’s unique story in HGTV’s One of a Kind. During the series, Grace will upgrade lackluster Fort Worth, Texas, residences with her signature imaginative flair, incorporating each family’s rich history, individual passions and personalities into her innovative designs. From custom personalized artwork to elaborate handmade light fixtures, she and her colorful construction crew will pull out all the stops to wow clients with truly exceptional, out-of-the-box home overhauls.

Hot Properties: San Diego

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Top-ranked Realtor Seth O'Byrne and real estate agent Mia Tidwell are constantly hustling to stay on top of San Diego's competitive real estate market. Along with their superstar contractor Andrew White, they will take big risks to help homeowners sell their properties, creating fantasy homes with unconventional ideas designed to wow their clients. And with more than 20,000 real estate agents to compete with in San Diego, no risk is too big if it helps to make the sale.

Windy City Rehab

Premieres Spring 2020

High-risk investments, messy renovations and big pay offs are the name of the game for real estate developer Alison Victoria in the HGTV series Windy City Rehab. Armed with sharp business savvy and a hometown advantage, the skilled designer will gamble on Chicago’s oldest fixer-uppers despite their challenges, including costly structural damage, permit delays and failed inspections. After spending big dollars to create gorgeous homes with modern layouts and luxurious style, Alison must attract high-end buyers or risk losing it all.

Brother vs. Brother

Premieres Summer 2020

America’s favorite twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, will battle it out once again for bragging rights in a new season of Brother vs. Brother—this time, set in Drew’s own Los Angeles neighborhood. The new season of HGTV’s popular real estate and renovation competition series will give the brothers a tight timeline to find, buy, renovate and sell their properties in the hot SoCal real estate market. Now an LA resident, Drew is an expert on the area and is determined to take back the victory, while Jonathan is confident that he will win two years in a row. Hollywood might seem all glamorous, but the guys will find it’s one of the toughest reno and real estate markets in the country.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts throughFacebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.