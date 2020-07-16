Collaboration Expert Erica Dhawan to Keynote C2HR CONference

NAPERVILLE, ILL., July 15, 2020 —Erica Dhawan, Dhawan (pictured below) will share her insight on leading with empathy, addressing overload during turbulent times, and decoding digital body language which will help attendees elevate innovation and employee engagement amid the transformation of the world of work. C2HR’s announcement of the keynote coincides with the opening of the event’s online registration at www.C2HRCON.org.

Erica Dhawan

Dhawan is the founder & CEO of Cotential, a global organization that helps companies and leaders leverage 21 century collaboration skills and behaviors to improve game changing performance. She is the co-author of the bestselling book, “Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence,” named #1 on What Corporate America is Reading. and featured as one of the emerging management thinkers most likely to shape the future of business. She hosts the award-winning podcast “Masters of Leadership” and writes for Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fast Company and Huffington Post. Dhawan has a MPA from Harvard University, a MBA from MIT Sloan, and a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School.

Four hundred (400) human resources professionals from the technology, media and entertainment industry are expected to participate in the C2HR CONference. The program is being shaped by a committee of industry thought leaders led by co-chairs Julie Niemat, executive vice president of employee experience and HR operations of Discovery Inc., and Scott Porter, senior vice president of human resources for WarnerMedia. Sessions will focus on the theme of “Catalysts for Change.” Details and online registration are at www.C2HRCON.org.

ABOUT C2HR

Content & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR) is a professional association serving 4,300 members from 50 companies spanning the telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment sectors. C2HR provides industry-specific analytics, information and resources, as well as networking and educational opportunities. Its groundbreaking initiatives include its Annual Compensation Surveys and HR Symposium. For more information, visit www.C2HR.org.