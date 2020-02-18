Los Angeles/London/Tel Aviv, February 18, 2020 -- eTribez, the company behind an unprecedented, end-to-end, Cloud-based Production Management Platform called eTribez Production Management, has added Budget Planning and Budget Tracking functions to its groundbreaking, Cloud-based Production Management Platform.

The primary benefit of the eTribez platform is that it offers producers of original content an easy-to-use, Cloud-based platform that is accessible from any device, and updates in real time. The platform creates cost reports for any TV, film or commercial production, and is comprised of complementary “Modules” that communicate with each other. The new platform unifies and synchronizes every aspect of the production process via one centralized solution; it is highly secure, has been ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified, and is GDPR compliant. In addition, the platform is available in 20 languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Chinese, and Hebrew.

For an overview of the eTribez Production Management Platform, please CLICK HERE.

The new eTribez Budget Planning and Budget Tracking functions provide a comprehensive means by which to manage and track all financial components of any film or TV production in real time – including expense and invoice management, revenues and cashflow. For an overview, please CLICK HERE.

About the Budget Planning/Budget Tracking Functions:

The eTribez Platform allows users a powerful financial planning tool. eTribez clients can build a smart budget in minutes, automatically linking costs from all production entities, including Above-the-Line, cast, crew, locations, services, post-production, fringes and more. The new budgeting functions allow users to:

** Quickly summarize budgets from the Top Sheet level to the details, share budget plans for approval, receive notes and comments, and manage budget versions and options, as well as allowing users to view Cross Production Top Sheets in real time within one screen.

** Manage and track expenses in real time, with flexible invoice and petty cash management workflows, ensuring that payments are always accurate and on time

** Track and control the production budget in real time by connecting it to daily production reports, planning and scheduling changes, cost changes, and live reports from the set

** Quickly create and share budget reports, cashflow estimates and more. Track production revenues and cashflow using easy estimation tools and visualizations

In addition to Budget Planning/Budget Tracking, the eTribez Production Management Platform offers:

· Production Planning: These tools help producers manage their long-term timeline and day-to-day activities, and include: building a general timeline, creating a day-to-day planning calendar, and setting up a detailed shooting plan, breakdown, stripboard, call sheets, daily production reports, and time tracking.

· Staffing & Crew Management: This module is designed to help producers manage the recruitment, contracting, assignment and onboarding of crew members, along with their management in the Catalog and within each production. The module allows for easy organization and structure of each production’s staff.

· Casting and Cast Management: The Casting and Cast Management module provides a turnkey, fully customized solution for managing each production’s cast, from the casting process to cast management, for any number of candidates.

· Scheduling: This module offers a complete filming scheduling solution for any type of production.

· Resource Management: This module helps producers scout, manage and track all physical assets – including locations, equipment, production items, wardrobe, vehicles, and animals – associated with each production set. Also, physical assets for every production can be stored and maintained through a catalog that includes technical information, pictures, reviews and notes for each resource – all of which can be easily accessed by authorized people in each production. The module allows for the easy planning, tracking and management of all aspects of filming schedules, from script breakdowns to filming stripboards.

TIMECARDS FUNCTION

The Mobile Timecards Function can be found within the platform’s Finance Module. The Timecards Function gives production companies the ability to easily track working hours for their entire crew. Instead of the common approaches of using pen and paper, or cumbersome Excel files, the eTribez Mobile Timecards Function allows crew members to submit their timecards directly from any digital device.

P.O. AND INVOICE MANAGEMENT FUNCTIONS

Also included under the eTribez Platform’s Finance Module, the P.O. and Invoice Management functions link these two elements together, with both existing within a paper-free environment. Invoices can be submitted and approved electronically, will live forever in the system, and can be approved via any device. Users will receive an alert, see the most current Invoice or P.O. that is pending, can quickly approve it, or have the ability to ask questions about it as part of a memorialized internal conversation. The results can then be communicated to every other relevant portion of the platform. Every aspect of the Finance Module’s offerings will work in unison with every other area.

MOBILE ONBOARDING FUNCTION

eTribez’s OnBoarding feature serves as the mechanism through which new employees hired for each production acquire the necessary information and items needed in order to become effective members of the production. All aspects of this function can be done remotely from any device -and offers users “e-signature” functionality - by which to sign all important, and paperless, documents. The eTribez Onboarding Function allows new employees to receive, sign, and submit any and all forms required by the company’s Human Resources department – deal memos, dates of employment, confirmation of their roles, payrates and payroll information, tax forms, I-9’s, etc. The process also ensures that each new employee receives all necessary items required for successful fulfillment of their new positions, including keys, handbooks, parking passes, computers, cell phones, etc.

About ETRIBEZ:

With offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and London, eTribez is a world leader in providing comprehensive digital solutions for the Casting and Production of scripted and non-scripted content for today’s entertainment, broadcasting, promo, and advertising industries.

Since 2012, eTribez has provided its unique, Cloud-based Casting Solution to major TV industry clients based in 20 territories around the world – these include ITV Studios, Fremantle Media, Endemol Shine Group, FOX, WB, Sony Pictures Television, the BBC, Canal +, NBC, Univision, Televisa, MTV, TV Globo, RTL, and many others, in such locations as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. Utilizing the eTribez Casting solution, these top entities have produced over 300 non-scripted TV series, including such hit global TV formats as Big Brother, Idol, Got Talent, Survivor, The Voice, The Amazing Race, MasterChef, The Chase, and many others.

In 2019, eTribez launched its unprecedented Production Management Platform – a revolutionary, end-to-end, Cloud-based platform that allows production executives the ability to gain more control - and obtain immediate, real-time data – for all of their production activities, even across multiple and concurrent productions, by providing easy oversight of all production operations and resources. The GDPR-compliant Production Management platform, designed as a full ERP for Studios and production companies for TV and Films, effectively manages, in one secure online location, all of the planning, budgeting, scheduling, resource management, staffing, and casting requirements necessary to ensure successful, cost-efficient productions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.etribez.com/production-platform/

