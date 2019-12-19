Eve Plumb of 'A Very Brady Renovation' to Star in HGTV Pilot 'Generation Renovation' on Christmas Eve

New York [Dec. 18, 2019] This Christmas Eve, HGTV has a special pre-holiday gift for Brady Bunch fans and everyone who made A Very Brady Renovation the highest-rated series on the network. Eve Plumb will be back to star in Generation Renovation, a pilot set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Eve is an expert home renovator and an avid collector of vintage décor and memorabilia. She also is a talented painter with a keen design sense. In the pilot, she teams up with preservationist Brett Waterman, star of DIY Network’s Restored, and her husband and renovation partner Ken Pace to modernize dilapidated cabins and cottages that have been in families for generations. As Eve, Brett and Ken transform the well-loved but worn properties, they also give a nod to the homes’ rich histories and ensure they will be enjoyed by future generations to come.



“You know me from TV and film, and, of course, as Jan Brady from The Brady Bunch,” said Eve. “Most people don’t know that I love older homes, was on a design review board and have redone more than 10 homes of my own over the years. I loved working on the replication of the Brady Bunch house with my TV siblings in A Very Brady Renovation and can’t wait for viewers to see the work that Brett, Ken and I do in Generation Renovation.” To see more of Eve, fans can watch Generation Renovation on HGTV GO beginning Dec. 24. In addition, HGTV and Brady Bunch fans can visit “Brady Renovation Central” at HGTV.com/Brady to find in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries and more from A Very Brady Renovation and can follow along on the A Very Brady Renovation Facebook Watch page and the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation. Across social media, fans can interact using the hashtag #verybradyreno, which offers an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover. .



