Facilis Releases Version 8 of HUB Shared Storage System And Version 3.5 of FastTracker MAM with Proxy Encoding To Cloud for Remote Workflows

HUDSON, MA (April 7, 2020) – Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, announced today the release of Version 8 of the Facilis Shared Storage System, Version 3.5 of its FastTracker Media Asset Management software, and new Object Cloud remote workflows. These are available immediately and free of charge for any eligible Facilis customer with a current software support contract.

“This release represents over two years of development to increase the overall resiliency, flexibility and bandwidth management capabilities of the product,” said Shane Rodbourn, Chief Operating Officer at Facilis Technology.

One of the most compelling releases to date, Version 8 includes unique software-defined Bandwidth Priority, SSD Tiering and Multi-disk Parity RAID6 disk-failure protection:

· Bandwidth Priority delivers full throughput to all workstations during normal operation but prioritizes workstations to maintain greater throughput when the server enters a high-load condition. This priority setting is dynamic and can affect client performance within seconds of applying.

· SSD and HDD tiering was developed to deliver dedicated speed for projects needing SSD-level performance, while maintaining a perpetual HDD-based mirror.

· Software-defined Multi-disk Parity can be enabled for up to 4 drive failures per drive group, on a virtual volume-basis. This technology allows owners of aging systems to better protect their assets from data loss due to drive failure.

Facilis FastTracker media asset management software continues to advance with file movement profiles, duplicate file reporting, and a secure directory browse interface. FastTracker can now flush and pre-fetch files and folders from cloud and LTO locations through the Object Cloud feature, while reporting the status of archived media. With proxy encoding of indexed assets to an Object Cloud location, FastTracker delivers compressed versions of facility media to any editor in the field.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to continue supporting our customers in this uncertain time,” said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. “Along with the compelling new developments in Facilis HUB Shared Storage products, we’re delivering methods of working outside the facility, enabling secure access to in-facility assets through cloud workflows that are as simple as they are powerful.”