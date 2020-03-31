Hollywood, CA, April 1, 2020 -- In an effort to help the broadcast industry impart a message of hope and cheer to their viewers during the unprecedent COVID-19 pandemic, Megatrax has teamed up with acclaimed Nashville-based songwriter Gary Burr to create a new, uplifting song, “Far Apart Together. The original song is intended for use in PSAs, promos, or other coronavirus news-related programming.

As a community service, Megatrax is waiving license fees and making the new song available FREE OF CHARGE to all broadcast and media outlets. NOTE: It is necessary to be a Megatrax client to use this track. To request a copy of the song, please visit: http://go.megatrax.com/freecustomsong

LYRICS TO "FAR APART TOGETHER":

You can clean the house from top to bottom,

Play some board games if you got ‘em,

Open up the windows and all enjoy the weather.

I know it cramps your social style,

But how ‘bout for a little while,

Let’s all stay Far Apart. Together.

It’s your turn to be selfless,

And all you have to do –

Is think about the people who might not

Be as strong as you.

Of one thing we can all be sure,

The world is sick, but we’re the cure.

Let’s all stay Far Apart. Together.

Regarding the inspiration behind the track, Burr, who has written songs for Ringo Starr, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, and Garth Brooks (among countless others), says, "As songwriters, there's not a lot we can do to help when chaos like this is whirling outside our windows. We can't grow food. We can't make masks. I decided what I can do is to write a song."

"Far Apart Together" was produced by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Randy Hart, Megatrax's Custom Services Director, who adds, "This was a total labor of love from a lot of highly-talented creatives in Nashville. Gary, the musicians, our mix engineer, and Chad Huffman, Megatrax's Director of Broadcast, all freely contributed their time in getting behind this project. Everyone involved wanted to send a message of health, love, hope and unity in these strange and uniquely-troubling times."

Megatrax CEO Ron Mendelsohn said, “I am so thrilled and honored that we are able to offer this song to the industry as our small contribution to helping communities around the country cope with this unprecedented crisis. As musicians, we felt compelled to do our share to combat this horrific virus and help ‘flatten the curve’ through the use of a beautiful song. Hats off to Gary Burr for writing such a perfect piece for our times, and to Randy Hart and Chad Huffman for making this happen.”

ABOUT GARY BURR:



“…But the guitarist always writes the songs…” That’s what they said in Gary’s first band. So, following in the footsteps of his heroes John Lennon and Roger McGuinn, a writer was born.

After years of hard work and hard writing, Gary Burr got his first break in 1982 with Juice Newton’s “Love’s Been a Little Bit Hard on Me.” With a hit under his belt, he started writing in earnest, getting cuts from such talents as the Oak Ridge Boys and Conway Twitty. After a brief time on a solo career and album, Gary took over for Vince Gill as the lead singer for the band Pure Prairie League.





In the late ’80s, feeling that he’d done all he can from Connecticut, Gary decided to move to Nashville, and a better move would have been hard to make. It didn’t take long for Gary to become one of Country Music’s most sought-after writers, having hits with Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Patty Loveless, Garth Brooks, and many more.

Burr has been awarded ‘Songwriter of the Year’ on three separate occasions by three different organizations: Billboard, Nashville Songwriter’s Association International, and ASCAP, and has written 14 Number One songs. In 2005, Gary was inducted into the NSAI Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors that a songwriter can ever achieve.

With his successes in Country Music, Gary’s ventures in Pop have been equally stellar. He has written and performed with Ringo Starr, has appeared on VH1’s ‘Storytellers’ series, and has been on many other talk shows. He had a worldwide hit with Ricky Martin’s duet with Christina Aguilera “Nobody Wants to be Lonely,” granting him his first #1 on the Latin charts.

Gary garnered a #1 on the pop charts with his collaboration on the platinum-selling single “Before Your Love” by American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, as well as a #1 selling single with American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken’s song “This Is The Night.”

Gary wrote and toured with music legend Carole King, performing all over the world as part of her “Living Room Tour.”

Gary’s most recent adventure could be the wildest of all: forming the trio Blue Sky Riders with Kenny Loggins and Nashville singer/songwriter Georgia Middleman. Their first CD, “Finally Home,” was co-produced by the band with Peter Asher and released in 2013.

ABOUT MEGATRAX:

With its slogan “The Sound of Entertainment,” Megatrax is a leading independent production music library and custom music house serving the broadcast and media industries for nearly 30 years. Renowned worldwide for its commercial-quality recordings and award-winning composers, artist and arrangers, Megatrax offers 19 distinctive catalogs comprising over 200,000 tracks in every musical style and genre.

Founded by composers Ron Mendelsohn and JC Dwyer in 1991, Megatrax maintains state-of-the-art recording studios in Los Angeles, and offers custom scoring services for all media.

Visit: https://www.megatrax.com/

###

