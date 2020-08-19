Fastway Transmissions signs up as a key Synamedia Converged Headend customer in India

Singapore, August 19th, 2020 – Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, today announced its partnership with the fifth largest multi-system operator in India, Fastway Transmissions. Fastway is the first provider in India to go live with Synamedia’s Converged Headend solution. The deployment will allow Fastway to bring together its video service and IP workflows to deliver a broadcast-quality viewing experience on any screen for its millions of subscribers, managed through Synamedia Video Network Service Manager.

The Synamedia Converged Headend solution will simplify and optimize Fastway’s video workflows, resulting in cost and operational efficiencies while allowing Fastway to increase the volume of content it delivers over its existing networks. Converged Headend features the industry’s broadest functionality in a single solution including: acquisition and multiplexing, encoding, transcoding, ad insertion, packaging, content protection, origin services and reliable IP transport.

Fastway is one of the first large operators in India to transition to a software-centric video processing platform.The Converged Headend solution will be deployed on premise and is designed to be easily extended to the cloud, or a hybrid environment in the future.

Fastway will use Synamedia virtualized Digital Content Manager (vDCM) to boost the monetization of its content investments and accelerate the trial and launch of new channels and services in the future. The operator already uses Synamedia solutions for broadcast, security, IP delivery and STB software.

Mr. Prem Ojha, CEO at Fastway Transmissions Group, commented, “Deploying a Converged Headend Solution is an important technology investment as we set out our ambitious plans for new services and subscriber growth. This resonates with our strategy to enhance our customer service experience on an ongoing basis and will act as a catalyst for the growth of our video and triple play subscribers. The Synamedia team not only solved our technical challenges, they were able to look several steps ahead to ensure we have the best building blocks in place for the future.”

“The pace of change in the Indian pay-TV industry is relentless and competition is intense. With Converged Headend, Fastway will benefit from a single workflow for both cable and IP streams , making it possible to quickly adapt to local market needs with new services. This more streamlined, efficient infrastructure will deliver operational efficiencies, cut costs and give subscribers a high-quality viewing experience on any screen,” said Sue Couto, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Synamedia’s video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts a cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized DCM features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.

About Fastway

Fastway Transmissions Private Limited is a fast-growing Multi System Operator (MSO) in North India with over 3.5 million TV subscribers. It was the first MSO in India to use 10 Gigabit IP technology and now offers its cable customers over 400+ digital channels, 65 HD channels and 55+ radio channels.

About Synamedia

We’re helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world’s most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we’re trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

