Felipe Gonzalez Joins Primestream to Lead Customer Success Department

MIAMI — July 21, 2020 — Primestream, a leading provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, today announced the appointment of Felipe Gonzalez as customer success manager. Based in Miami, Gonzalez works with Primestream's technology, sales and marketing, training, and support departments to ensure that customers have the best possible experience with their Primestream products and services.

"We're very excited about the new role of customer success manager, and Felipe is the ideal professional to fill it. As a trusted advisor to our growing installed base, he will help us ensure that our relationship with each and every customer is successful and lasting," said Namdev Lisman, executive vice president, Primestream. "Felipe brings powerful experience and expertise to this position. As a digital media engineer, he's passionate about learning and understanding how technology can be adapted to improve the way we work. His valuable know-how in workflow analysis and design, project management, and systems integration will provide a big advantage as we continue to expand our market presence."

For the past 15 years, Gonzalez has been a key player in growth strategies and adoption of digital technology projects within Latin America, Europe, and the U.S. in companies such as Televisa, Globo, ESPN, RTVE, CNN Chile, ImaginaUS, and Telemundo. As a project manager, workflow consultant, and instructor, he has a keen understanding of customer requirements, particularly in media organizations that are undergoing technological transformations.

Gonzalez joins Primestream from Univision Communications Inc., where he served as a systems engineer. Prior to Univision, he held engineering, presales engineering, support, and postproduction positions with Glookast and ImaginaUS. He also served for more than six years at Avid in engineering and pro audio solutions roles. In addition, he was a professor of audio postproduction and editing for the film, audiovisual, and multimedia degree program at UNIACC in Santiago, Chile. Gonzalez also taught at numerous other Santiago universities.

Gonzalez commented, "I am looking forward to working with the Primestream team to expand our knowledge of our customers' needs and how we can help them achieve maximum success with our solutions. In my experience, the best partnerships with customers — the ones that foster loyalty and trust — are based on empathy and a true understanding of their unique challenges and requirements."

More information about Primestream and the company's products is available at www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco Global Television, NFL Networks, NFL Films, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

