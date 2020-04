Firstlight Media Taps Streaming Veteran Tim Alavathil as CFO

Toronto, ON, Canada, April 14, 2020 – Tim Alavathil, whose financial acumen has helped to drive the fortunes of multiple streaming networks over the past 15 years, has been named Chief Financial Officer of Firstlight Media, the innovator of modular OTT platforms for true engagement and monetization announced today.

Alavathil joins Firstlight Media from Endeavor Streaming, where he served as CFO for the company’s global streaming operations. With Firstlight Media, he will be responsible for creating financial efficiencies and maintaining fiscal disciplines that will support Firstlight Media’s growth and success as a provider of AI-powered entertainment platforms that deliver true engagement.

During progressive stints with JumpTV, NeuLion and Endeavor Streaming, Alavathil established a reputation as a versatile builder who could take streaming companies through every stage of their evolution.

With JumpTV, a pioneering Internet television company, he was instrumental in a CDN$60MM IPO and a CDN$117MM secondary offering as well as the company’s sale to NeuLion in 2008. Following the acquisition, Alavathil earned multiple promotions within the NeuLion organization before being named CFO in 2017. He was actively involved in growth strategies – including the US$60MM acquisition of DivX in 2015 – and was responsible for forecasting and business modeling prior to NeuLion’s sale to Endeavor in 2018.

“As we build world-class technology platforms and open doors to new opportunities for the streaming industry, financial strategies that are aligned with the unique needs of the OTT industry will be essential to success,” said Andre Christensen, CEO of Firstlight Media. “Tim Alavathil’s global experience, his expertise within the streaming industry and his proven ability to develop and execute accelerate growth will be invaluable as we expand our customer footprint, increase revenues and reach key decisioning points that require strong financial guidance.”

Alavathil holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada.

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT’s transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai.