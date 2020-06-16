FloSports Boosts Its MotorSports Offering With the Acquisition of Grassroots Racing Streaming leader Speed Shift TV

AUSTIN, Texas – FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, today announced the acquisition of grassroots motorsports streaming leader, Speed Shift TV, including all of the company’s assets and broadcast rights. The acquisition boosts the motorsports offering on FloSports and brings over 400 additional racing events to its FloRacing platform. Combined with DirtonDirt, a subsidiary of FloSports that focuses on coverage of short track racing’s popular Dirt Late Model division, and the current offering on FloRacing that already includes a full schedule of United States Auto Club (USAC) events as well as programming from Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car tour, FloRacing will stream over 800 racing eventseach year. With the acquisition of Speed Shift TV, FloSports continues to consolidate the best of grassroots and dirt track racing onto one digital destination. FloRacing experienced a 134% growth in subscribers since January 2020 demonstrating the viability of this category to the future of motorsports streaming.

Starting on June 27, FloSports will begin simulcasting all upcoming Speed Shift TV races on FloRacing. The first simulcast event will be the second stop of the highly-anticipated Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., a track that also boasts live Speed Shift TV coverage of its weekly Sprint Car racing programs. Speed Shift TV was formed in March 2014 with its first broadcast two months later. While its roots are in dirt track racing, Speed Shift TV quickly began to expand its offering of motorsports disciplines to include asphalt sprint cars and midgets, ice oval snowmobile, snocross, snowbike and short course off-road. As of 2020, Speed Shift TV has been covering events across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to fans across the globe.

With the acquisition of Speed Shift TV, FloSports also amplifies its expertise in grassroots racing and enhances its broadcast capabilities with a team known for high-quality, cost-efficient production. Joining FloSports from the Speed Shift TV team will be Founder, Darren Shanley, Co-Founder and Announcer, Chet Christner, and Host and Producer Haley Shanley, along with several Speed Shift TV content and production staffers. Combined with the knowledgeable team at DirtonDirt including Michael Rigsby, Tim Truex and Todd Turner, FloRacing will become the preeminent platform for motorsports fans who are passionate about grassroots and dirt track racing.

"Since the beginning, growing the sport has always been the capstone of the Speed Shift TV brand,” says Darren Shanley, Founder, Speed Shift TV. “It is a sentiment that FloRacing shares and thanks to their broad array of resources, everyone from drivers, crews, track operators and most importantly, motorsports fans will reap a tremendous amount of value from our efforts. Buckle up! There will be a lot to be excited about."

“The team at Speed Shift TV represents the best in motorsports OTT broadcasting,” says Mark Floreani, CEO, FloSports. “Their expertise, production capabilities and knowledge will help us bring grassroots and dirt track racing to a truly global audience. We couldn’t be more excited to have them join FloSports and grow this sport.”

“Darren and his team are some of the brightest minds in short track racing,” says Michael Rigsby, General Manager of FloRacing and Co-Founder of DirtonDirt. “I look forward to working alongside him to acquire rights, develop content and shape the future of short track racing — both dirt and asphalt — for years to come. Together Speed Shift TV, DirtonDirt and FloRacing make an incredible team that I am beyond excited to lead.”

Connect with thrilling live and on-demand grassroots racing action by becoming a FloRacing subscriber. Subscribers receive unlimited access to all the USAC action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s unparalleled slate of races along with the legendary All Star Circuit of Champions series. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and ride-alongs with drivers, news as well as archived races and highlights that racing fans have come to expect from the FloRacing platform. FloRacing subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling, rodeo and more. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.