Flynet Delivers Premium OTT Content With Viaccess-Orca DRM Solution

VO multi-DRM Solution Enables Secure and Rapid Distribution of OTT Channels

PARIS — July 9, 2020 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Flynet, an internet service provider based in El Salvador, is using the VO multi-DRM solution for premium content protection. Using the VO multi-DRM solution, which includes support for Widevine, PlayReady, and FairPlay, Flynet can securely deliver premium live OTT channels to subscribers on every screen.

"We recently acquired content from a premium television network and needed a powerful DRM to meet the network's strict content protection requirements," said Alexander Gomez, CEO at Flynet. "VO has more than 20 years of DRM experience, and their flexible and secure cloud-based DRM solution is a perfect fit for our requirements, allowing us to protect premium content efficiently."

VO's DRM solution has passed the stringent requirements of Cartesian's Farncombe Security Audit and complies with MovieLabs' specifications, assuring that Flynet can meet these complex guidelines for premium content distribution. The cloud-based DRM solution is widely recognized by Hollywood movie studios and content owners around the world, including sports content providers, for protecting digital video content and revenue streams. The VO multi-DRM solution is integrated with the entire OTT ecosystem, including third-party encoders, CDNs, and players, ensuring a quick and efficient deployment for Flynet.

"Over the years, VO has developed a 360-degree security offering that includes our world-class DRM, Eye on Piracy, watermarking, and countermeasure solutions, backed by a team of dedicated security experts," said Carlos Ramos, Vice President Business Development, Americas at Viaccess-Orca. "Flynet benefits from our extensive roadmap, ecosystem, and expertise to securely and efficiently deliver the kind of premium video content that their viewers want on every screen."

