Fonn Group companies Mjoll and 7Mountains bring new breed of newsroom workflow tools to NAB Show

Bergen, Norway, February 26: Fonn Group, a technology group headquartered in Media City Bergen, Norway, will bring a new breed of journalistic tools, focusing on efficiency and creative freedom to this year's NAB show, which takes place April 18-22 in Las Vegas, USA. It will be exhibiting it’s latest newsroom tools Mimir and DiNA by Fonn Group companies Mjoll and 7Mountains, on booth SU8524. NAB will also be the first major show for the recently launched Fonn Group Americas operation, which is being led by media industry veteran Isaac Hersly to serve the North and South American markets.

Mjoll offers cloud-based media management tools for journalists and video editors with its flagship product, Mimir. With Mimir, users can move their media assets to the cloud and at the same time automate time-consuming tasks such as the metadata logging of video and images, speech-to-text transcriptions, multi language translations, event tagging, facial recognition, and more. It also has a built-in closed captioning tool and an advanced search, making it easy to find media content.

Mjoll has built an impressive customer base already with TV 2/FYN, Al Arabiya News Channel, Danish Radio, IMG Norway and IMG Sweden, Sky News Australia, and Ausbiz amongst those to benefit.

7Mountains will co-exhibit with Mjoll at the NAB Show. 7Mountains launched DiNA at IBC2019, with it receiving a great response from the market. It is seen as the next big thing in newsroom solutions. DiNA is built from the ground up using modern cloud based-technology with the end user in mind. DiNA enters a worldwide market with a disruptive approach to storytelling, story collaboration and journalistic creativity.

Danish TV 2 /Fyn have chosen DiNA and Mimir as centrepieces of their move to a story-centric newsroom. “Our philosophy at TV 2/Fyn has always been to put journalists and storytelling first. Our key requirement for an integrated cloud-based operation was that the media workflow works hand-in-hand with the editorial organization”, says Michael Jensen, Head of Technology and Production at TV 2/Fyn.

Haavard Saunes Myklebust, CEO of Fonn Group, said: “We’re very excited to bring both Mjoll and 7Mountains to the largest media technology show in the world. Exhibiting at NAB is a milestone for us and it provides the perfect platform to launch our products globally.

At NAB, 7Mountains partner Stem Media is one of the featured speakers in the Connected Media|IP Theatre and will discuss the launch of new business channel Ausbiz, with DiNA and Mimir as the centrepiece tools in their newsroom. See session details here.

Discussing the decision to opt for these solutions, Kylie Merritt, CEO of Ausbiz, said: “When presented with the opportunity to build a newsroom from scratch we wanted to find intuitive, scalable platforms which would allow our journalists to focus on content, not systems. Our use case for DiNA is to plan, create, edit, go live and publish VOD; all from a single interface. It will finally disrupt the traditional workflow of a broadcast newsroom and give journalists 100% control over the output of Ausbiz."

Need a free ticket for the show? Feel free to use customer code LV9654 from Mjoll or code LV9388 from 7Mountains when you register. See Fonn Group on booth SU8524.

About Fonn Group:

Fonn Group invests in companies delivering production and journalistic tools for the media and entertainment industry. The group companies are Mediability, a Nordic reseller and systems integrator, and software companies Mjoll and 7Mountains. www.fonngroup.com

Mjoll is a software company delivering cloud-based production tools. The company was founded in early 2019 with a team of media technology industry profiles. Read more at www.mjoll.no

7Mountains is a software company delivering story-centric journalist tools to the media market. The company was founded in 2018 and has entered the worldwide broadcast market with DiNA. Read more at www.7mountains.com

###