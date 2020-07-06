Fox Business' Neil Cavuto and 'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran Team up to Present 'America Together: Open House' on Thursday, July 9th

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto will anchor a special one-hour broadcast on Thursday, July 9 at 1PM/ET featuring real estate mogul and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran. During the live program, Cavuto will speak with Corcoran about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the housing market and real estate industry, as well as connect with viewers on their questions regarding navigating this time of uncertainty.

Throughout the hour, Cavuto and Corcoran will be joined by Hovnanian Enterprises CEO Ara Hovnanian, along with additional real estate experts to discuss the growing financial concerns of American citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. The town hall style special marks Cavuto’s second in-depth broadcast devoted to viewer-submitted questions and will air during his signature business day program CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2PM/ET).

Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all audience members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.