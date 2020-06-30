Fox Business Network Scores Highest-Rated Quarter Ever in Business Day Total Viewership

FOX Business Network (FBN) delivered its highest-rated quarter in network history in Business Day viewership, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network, which has seen double-digit audience growth throughout all key dayparts year-over-year, also scored record program highs for the second quarter of 2020.

As markets reacted to economic re-openings and global trade tensions, FBN delivered 255,000 total viewers across Business Day, up 62 percent compared to second quarter 2019 and earning the network its highest-rated Business Day quarter ever in total viewers. Additionally, the network’s Total Day viewership saw increases of 44 percent with 171,000 total viewers while Market Hour viewers grew by 59 percent (260,000 total viewers). All dayparts saw double-digit growth across the 25-54 demographic as well.

Celebrating five years in their signature morning timeslots this June, FBN’s Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) and Varney & Co. (weekdays 9-12 PM/ET) notched their most-watched quarters ever. Anchored by Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo, Mornings with Maria earned a record high in both total viewers (129,000) and the A25-54 demographic (21,000.) Meanwhile, Varney & Co., Stuart Varney’s three hour live market-open program also claimed a record high of 314,000 total viewers as it grew in both categories (up 49 percent in total viewers, up 30 percent in A25-54).

Nearly all FBN programs scored double-digit increases in both total viewership and the key demo year-over-year. The network’s core Business Day programs including CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (12-2 PM/ET) anchored by Neil Cavuto saw audience growth of 72 and 75 percent in total viewers and the younger demographic, respectively. Making Money with Charles Payne (2-3 PM/ET) and After the Bell (4-5 PM/ET) co-anchored by Connell McShane and Melissa Francis both saw record highs in total viewership while The Claman Countdown (3-4 PM/ET) anchored by Liz Claman earned its second most-watched quarter with 222,000 total viewers.

During post-market coverage, FBN’s Lou Dobbs Tonight (5 PM/ET) trounced the CNBC competition for the quarter in the 5PM timeslot, while also seeing a 48 percent increase in the key demo year-over-year. The signature evening analysis program drew in 289,000 average viewers and 31,000 in the key demo while both Dobbs and Varney ranked among the top 10 programs on business television.

The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (6-7 PM/ET) nabbed the network’s most watched 6 PM/ET hour ever for the quarter in both total viewers (252,000) and the key A25-54 demo (27,000.) The 6 PM program has dominated CNBC’s signature show Mad Money with Jim Cramer for the past 14 of 15 quarters. FBN’s weekly primetime programs Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 9-9:30 PM/ET), WSJ at Large (Fridays, 9:30-10 PM/ET) and Barron’s Roundtable hosted by Jack Otter (Fridays, 10:00-10:30 PM/ET) all delivered their second highest-rated quarter ever in total viewers.

While FBN hit historic highs across programming viewership for the quarter, FOXBusiness.com also saw double-digit growth. According to Adobe Analytics, the site saw a 28 percent increase in page views, a 15 percent increase in video views, and a 39 percent increase in unique devices year-over-year during the month of June 2020.