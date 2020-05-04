Fox Business to Present 'America Works Together' Virtual Town Hall Anchored by Neil Cavuto on Thursday May 7th at 1 pm/ET

FOX Business Network (FBN) will present its third installment of the America Works Together town hall series on Thursday, May 7 during the 1PM/ET hour of CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2PM/ET). Anchored by FBN’s Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto, the town hall will feature Home Depot co-founders Ken Langone and Bernie Marcus for their insights on the state of the economy as the country starts to lift restrictions as well as answer viewer questions surrounding unemployment, small business and the future of business in America.

Throughout the hour, Cavuto, Langone, and Marcus will be joined by FBN experts to discuss the growing financial and business concerns of American citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. The town hall marks Cavuto’s first in-depth broadcast devoted to viewer-submitted questions and will air during his signature business day program CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2PM/ET).

Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all audience members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.