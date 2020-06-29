Fox News Channel Names ESPN’s Will Cain Co-Host of ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

NEW YORK – FOX News Channel (FNC) has named former ESPN radio host and commentator Will Cain as co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend (Saturdays & Sundays 6-10AM/ET). Cain will make his official debut on Saturday, August 15th alongside co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth.

In commenting on the announcement, Gavin Hadden, Vice President of Morning Programming said, “Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the FOX & Friends franchise.”

Cain added, “I am excited to join the team at FOX & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country.”

FOX & Friends Weekend has featured a substitute rotating co-host since Tucker Carlson moved to early primetime in 2016 and eventually the 8pm timeslot in 2017. The four-hour program regularly features a broad range of guests, including politicians, newsmakers, notable athletes and experts in the field of lifestyle and entertainment. According to Nielsen Media Research, FOX & Friends Weekend has continued to dominate the ratings, consistently ranking number one in cable with both total viewers and the coveted 25-54 younger demographic.

Most recently, Cain served as a personality on ESPN, hosting his own daily program on the network’s radio platform entitled, The Will Cain Show and as a frequent panelist on the morning debate show First Take. He joined the sports network in 2015 as a contributor where he hosted Fantasy Football Now, an award winning, three-hour fantasy football program and frequently reported investigative pieces for Outside the Lines.

Previously, Cain served as a political analyst for CNN, co-hosting In the Arena with Eliot Spitzer prior to joining Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien in 2012. Additionally, he was a host on The Blaze, where he helmed a number of programs including, Real News, Cain and Cupp, and The Cain Conversation, in which he presented a series of in-depth interviews with influential leaders in business. Cain also ventured into the field of producing and released a mini-series entitled Alise vs. The Mayor in 2014, focused on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempts to curb charter schools.

Prior to his career in television, Cain financed, bought and sold two media companies, Quince Media, a Hispanic media company, and Cain Communications, a community newspaper group in Texas. In 2007, his work with Quince Media earned him recognition as one of the "40 Most Influential People in the Magazine Industry" by Folio, while his acquisition and expansion of Cain Communications placed him among the Texas Press Association's "20 Under 40."

A licensed attorney in Texas, Cain attended law school at the University of Texas and received his undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University. He is currently based in New York.

