Fox News Channel to Present America Together Special Showcasing the Resilient American Spirit

NEW YORK – FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a weekend special entitled, America Together on Sunday, April 5th at 9PM/ET. Hosted by FNC’s Pete Hegseth alongside the network’s leading personalities and featured guests, the program will showcase the resilient American spirit, spotlighting uplifting stories of communities joining together to persevere in times of crises.

Joining Hegseth throughout the hour will be The Story’s Martha MacCallum, FOX News @ Night’s Shannon Bream, and primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham to talk about faith, hope and inspiration during times of uncertainty. FOX and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, senior meteorologist Janice Dean, and FOX Nation’s Abby Hornacek will also participate, providing stories of strength during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The special is part of FOX News Media’s new editorial initiative, America Together and will also utilize content from across the network’s platforms, including digital streaming service FOX Nation, to highlight acts of heroism and volunteerism during the global pandemic.

