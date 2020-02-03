Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity Marks Record Ratings With President Donald Trump Interview During the Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Show

FOX News Channel (FNC) host Sean Hannity marked his highest-rated interview ever with yesterday’s President Donald Trump one-on-one sit down interview during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, according to Nielsen Media Research. The 3:30PM/ET interview on Sunday, February 2, which aired ahead of the match-up between the San Francisco 49’ers and Kansas City Chiefs, garnered 10.3 million viewers, with 4.2 million in the 25-54 demo and 3.3 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic, outpacing all broadcast and cable news programs.

Additionally, Hannity topped CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan’s Super Bowl interview with President Trump last year which aired in the same 3:30PM/ET timeslot and netted just over 8 million viewers, with 3.2 million viewers in the 25-54 demo and 2.8 million in the 18-49 demo. Hannity’s interview delivered a double digit percent increase in all categories versus CBS’ 2019 interview, up 28 percent in viewership, 31 percent in A25-54 and 18 percent in A18-49.

Hannity’s previous record in total viewers on FOX News Channel was on January 8, 2019 with 7.1 million viewers. In the demo, his last high occurred on January 19, 2010 with 2.1 million Adults 25-54 tuning into Hannity.