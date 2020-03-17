Fox News Digital Finishes February Number One in Total Multiplatform Minutes

NEW YORK – FOX News Digital finished the month of February number one in the news competitive set in multiplatform total minutes, surpassing CNN.com for the seventeenth consecutive month, according to Comscore.

Totaling 4 billion total multiplatform minutes, FOX News Digital Network delivered a 9 percent increase from February 2019 and topped the news competitive set. The platform also saw nearly 110 million multiplatform unique visitors (a 6 percent increase from February 2019, its second best month in the category). In multiplatform views, FOX News Digital earned 1.7 billion, a 16 percent increase from February 2019. The strong performance also helped drive the FOX News Mobile App ahead of the CNN Mobile App for the 15 month in a row in unique visitors (7.8 million versus CNN’s 6.2 million).*

Over one-third of the unique devices that visited FOXNews.com between February 1, 2020 and March 16, 20202 read an article about the coronavirus, according to Adobe Analytics. Informative pieces such as, “Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state Breakdown” continue to generate further engagement as this pandemic develops.

For the 66 consecutive month, FOX News remained the number one most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving 59.7 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. February was a record month for FOX News Instagram interactions reaching over 20.9 million interactions. FOX News was also number one in YouTube video views among news competitors for the month, amounting over 274 million video views.

FOX Business Network was number one in the business news competitive set in year-over-year growth in multiplatform unique visitors (+67%), securing its second highest month of multiplatform unique visitors with 20.5 million. Following this same trend in year-over-year growth (+129%) in multiplatform total minutes, the platform drove 167 million total minutes. In multiplatform total views, FOXBusiness.com secured 91 million views, up 60 percent from the prior year and delivering its second highest month in the category.**

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,962,000,000 (up 9 percent vs. Feb 2019)

CNN.com – 3,469,000,000 (up 21 percent vs. Feb 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,710,000,000 (up 16 percent vs. Feb 2019)

CNN.com – 2,135,000,000 (up 51 percent vs. Feb 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 109,623,000 (up 6 percent vs. Feb 2019)

CNN.com – 136,716,000 (up 20 percent vs. Feb 2019)