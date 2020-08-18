FOX NEWS DIGITAL NETWORK FINISHES JULY WITH HIGHEST MONTH OF MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS IN HISTORY

July Marks Eighth Consecutive Month Earning Over 100 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

NEW YORK – August 17, 2020 – FOX News Digital finished the month of July with its strongest performance of any July on record as well as its highest month of multiplatform views in history, reaching over 2 billion views. Additionally, the network experienced double-digit increases versus the prior year across all key metrics, including multiplatform unique visitors (a 13 percent increase from July 2019), multiplatform views (a 12 percent increase from July 2019) and total multiplatform minutes (a 19 percent increase from July 2019), according to Comscore.

July 2020 marked the network’s eighth consecutive month notching over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. Furthermore, the FOX News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App for the 20 month in a row in unique visitors (8.6 million versus CNN’s 7.5 million), and delivered its fifth month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

For the 71 consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving 70.4 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. July also marked the second-highest month of total social interactions ever. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the month, amounting more than 45.2 million on Facebook and 24.7 million Instagram interactions, also according to Socialbakers. According to data from Crowdtangle, FOX News topped Facebook Live for the month, driving 101.9M live video views.

Additionally, FoxBusiness.com delivered its highest month in history for multiplatform unique visitors with 31.8 million, more than doubling metrics from the previous year. FOXBusiness.com drove 209 million multiplatform total minutes and saw 131 million multiplatform total views last month, securing double digit growth across all metrics versus the prior year and finishing number one in growth versus prior month among the business news competitive set.**

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 4,944,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. July 2019)

CNN.com – 5,012,000,000 (up 68 percent vs. July 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 2,086,000,000 (up 12 percent vs. July 2019)

CNN.com – 2,580,000,000 (up 68 percent vs. July 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 116,409,000 (up 13 percent vs. July 2019)

CNN.com – 156,193,000 (up 20 percent vs. July 2019)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, July 2020, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2020, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July 2020, U.S.

