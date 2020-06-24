Fox News Elevates Patricia Peart to VP of Weekend Booking

NEW YORK – June 24, 2020 – FOX News Channel (FNC) has promoted Patricia Peart to Vice President of Weekend Booking, effective immediately. In this capacity, she will continue to manage the network’s weekend breaking news coverage as well as oversee guest booking across all FNC’s weekend programming, reporting to David Clark, Senior Vice President of Weekend News and Programming.

Most recently serving as Director of Weekend Booking, Peart has been instrumental in steering the network through the rapidly evolving headlines of the past year, including the impeachment hearings, global pandemic, the presidential election and the national unrest following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

After rising through the ranks at MSNBC to a primetime Editorial Producer, Peart joined FNC in 2005 and immediately made an impact within FNC’s Booking Unit. She was promoted to Weekend Booking Manager in 2007 and went on to be named Director of Weekend Booking in 2016. Since 2005, she has covered every major political election for the network and helped lead coverage through many breaking news events, including Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, as well as the mass shootings at the Pulse Nightclub in 2016, the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 and the El Paso Walmart in 2019.

A graduate of Molloy College in Rockville Centre, New York, Peart received her Bachelor’s degree in Communications before obtaining her M.A. in Media Studies at The New School.

