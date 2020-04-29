Free Previews of Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel on Xfinity

DENVER (April 29, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group is helping stay-at-home, outdoor enthusiasts while away the hours before they can get back into the woods, fields, streams, lakes and oceans with free previews of Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel. The free previews will be among the programming currently available for free to Xfinity customers through May 20.

“With the offer of free previews in April and May through Xfinity, we are able to bring Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel to even more audiences that devour outdoor lifestyle programming,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said.

During the preview, Xfinity customers can enjoy Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel programming on demand across Xfinity TV platforms including Xfinity X1. Xfinity customers can also access Outdoor Channel’s live programming over the Internet through the Xfinity Stream app and website, and on Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device that is included with Xfinity Internet.

For more information on where to find Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel on your various providers visit: www.outdoorchannel.com or thesportsmanchannel.com.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world’s leading outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

About Outdoor Channel: Outdoor Channel has been taking viewers across America and around the world on unparalleled adventures since 1993. Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment. Outdoor Channel is the largest outdoor TV footprint in the country and is available in more than 50 countries internationally. Outdoor Channel can be viewed in HD and is accessible by broadband and mobile platforms. For program times and other information, visit www.outdoorchannel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. #WhatGetsYouOutdoors. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel: Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD/Sportsman Channel Canada (added in 2019) are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Channel Canada embrace the attitude of celebrating the Great Outdoors in equal measure. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at thesportsmanchannel.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

