FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway System Goes to the Head of the Class with Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning Magazine

FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway System Goes to the Head of the Class with Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning Magazine

Woodland Park, NJ -- December 13, 2019 – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, corporate, hospitality, and government markets, has announced that its recently released Smart-Way Raceway system is the recipient of an Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning Magazine. The awards program evaluates and salutes outstanding products that are improving the way educators work and students learn. Smart-Way Raceway was honored in the “Best re-invention of a classic” category.

“For 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning,” says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “In keeping with this mission, our 2019 Awards of Excellence contest focused on stand-out products that are both unique in the K-12 market, as well as those that are helping schools solve specific problems.”

The Smart-Way Raceway System provides a cost-effective way for schools to get the power and data connections to the exact locations they need for reliable, safe connectivity, making it ideal for classrooms and collaborative work environments. Today’s classrooms are breaking from traditional settings with more flexible furniture and seating arrangements creating a real challenge to transport power and data efficiently. Smart-Way eliminates obstacles by allowing schools to position connections anywhere in the room, delivering the power necessary for students to benefit from the technology that comes with today’s advanced devices and connected workspaces.

“Electronics continue to be integrated into schools to serve as a key learning tool in the modern classroom”, explained Jan Sandri, FSR President. “But as these devices become more sophisticated their demand for AC power rises as well. We’re honored that ‘Tech & Learning’, the premiere publication and leading resource for education technology professionals, recognized how Smart-Way provides a cost-effective way for schools to get that power and data to the exact locations they need for reliable, safe connectivity.”

Award winners will be recognized in Tech & Learning’s December/January 2020 issue and are invited to a special reception during the TCEA Convention & Exposition in February 2020 in Austin, Texas.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv