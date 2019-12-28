Full of Double Entendres and Sexual Innuendo Dramedy on Ultra Luna

Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular and captivating series, narconovelas and telenovelas catering to the Latina audience, announced the network premiere of the popular Bulgarian dramedy series Desenfrenados (Liaisons).
Peppered with copious amounts of flirty talk full of double entendres and sexual innuendo, Desenfrenados (Liaisons) is centered around the love lives of a famous architect (Mika) and her marriage counselor husband (Tony). Despite their dalliances in extramarital affairs, Tony and Mika still seek ways to keep their marriage intact while maintaining a semblance to friends that they’re living life as the “perfect” family.

Meanwhile, the couple’s three children Dara, Leah and Bogdan are embroiled in their own chaotic romantic pursuits. Add to the dramedy cocktail Tony’s sex-obsessed mother Felina, a notorious organized crime boss and a revolving door of scandalous affairs and you have the delightful farce that is Desenfrenados (Liaisons).

The cast includes:

Mikhail Bilalov…Tony

Lilia Maraviglia…Mika

Anjela Nedyalkova…Dara

Aneta Sotirova…Felina

Lorina Kamburova…Leah

Aleksandar Aleksiev…Bogdan

Desenfrenados (Liaisons) premieres on Ultra Luna on December 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes air Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Luna’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultralunatv.com and vemox.com.

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

