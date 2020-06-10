Fuse Summer Lineup Continues to Showcase Empowering and Authentic Stories for The Latino and Multicultural Audience

LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – This summer, Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience, is bringing a dark comedy about internet bullying, a coming of age documentary about an Afghanistan metal band risking their lives to express themselves through music and three new series.

With a mix of original and acquired series and movies, Fuse is building upon its mission of showcasing talent, activists and creators who break boundaries, celebrate life and fuel hope for a world seeking unity. Empowering stories around music culture and related subjects are coming to Fuse this summer, including U.S. TV premieres of Hype Up, a series from Complex Networks highlighting the value of education through the shared love of music and sports; Modern Day Gladiators, from VICE Studios and Insight TV, going behind the scenes of the world’s biggest esports teams and players; and UnFramed, a series about muralism, graffiti and street art.

New content is also rolling out throughout June as part of the cross-platform Future History initiative, this month spotlighting Future LGTBQ History makers who are currently using their voice to drive positive change: Kevin Abstract, Tommy Dorfman, Emma Gonzalez, and Chella Man. Premiering on Fuse.tv and the company’s other digital platforms will be new original short-form series, Kids on Lyrics.

“We continue to attract younger and more diverse viewers than most networks on cable and satellite by amplifying voices in need of representation in an authentic way,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel “Mike” Roggero. “From our originals, to content that aligns with our mission from companies such as Complex and Vice Studios, we are committed to creating and acquiring powerful series, docs and indie films that entertain and empower our Latino and multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience.”

Please find descriptions below for upcoming summer premieres. These are coming to Fuse in addition to the previously-announced new and returning programming slated for 2020-21 which includes Sugar and Toys, That White People Shit and Made From Scratch.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTIONS AND PREMIERE DATES

RocKabul (Fuse Docs, U.S. TV Premiere, June 18 at 9 p.m.) – Afghanistan’s first and only metal band, District Unknown, challenges deeply held traditions to spread positivity, connection, and hope through live music. Told through the eyes of its young band members, RocKabul chronicles their rise from underground metalheads to international notoriety while navigating lethal risk to the lives of their fans and families. Directed by Travis Beard and produced by Brooke Silcox.

Hype Up (U.S. TV Premiere, July 1 at 11:30 p.m., 8 x 30 episodes) – From Complex Networks, Hype Up highlights the shared love of music and sports. The hottest names in the rap game are teaming up with the most dedicated student-athletes. It’s a celebration of raw passion, athleticism and education. Student-athletes everywhere use the power and emotion of music to fuel their competitive fires. And artists have that same drive, with the goal to reach into your soul. Find out what happens when music's hottest names surprise their young fans with a day they'll never forget. The series features A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Jake Miller, Kane Brown, Ace Hood, B.o.B., Lecrae, King Los, and a special episode featuring Nipsey Hussle on his birthday, Saturday, August, 15th.

Modern Day Gladiators (U.S. TV Premiere, July 14 at 11 p.m., 4 x 60) – Produced by Insight TV and VICE Studios, this series takes an unprecedented look inside the world of esports. With the fanbase growing every year, the competitions keep getting bigger...and so do the cash prizes. In this multi-billion-dollar industry, it takes serious dedication and hard work to make a name for yourself. Step into the gaming houses of some of the biggest teams in esports and find out what it takes to be a world champion gamer. Featuring teams FaZe Clan, INTZ, Gen.G, and more.

UnFramed (U.S. TV Premiere, August 1 at 11 p.m., 8 x 15) – Muralism, graffiti and street art are more prevalent than ever but remain subjects of controversy on and off the streets. Using a hybrid format, marrying unfiltered Gonzo journalism with innovative cinematography, Unframed ignites conversations with progressive contemporary artists who are changing the game with their provocative artistic messaging and personal backstories. Featured artists include Miss Me (Switzerland), Fluke (Canada), Ricardo Cavolo (Spain), Birdo (Canada), Ness Lee (Canada), Ben Johnston (South Africa), Ola Volo (Kazakhstan) and iHeart (Canada). Produced by LaCroix + Heroes Studio and Spoke Studios.