GameTV Unveils New Weekend Block Featuring Four Popular AXS TV Series, Debuting Saturday, Aug. 8

GameTV Unveils New Weekend Block Featuring Four Popular AXS TV Series, Debuting Saturday, Aug. 8

The Saturday Lineup Includes Back-to-Back Episodes of ‘Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar’ & ‘The Top Ten Revealed’, with ‘The Very, VERY Best Of The 70s’ & ‘A Year In Music’ Airing Each Sunday
Author:
Publish date:

GameTV presents a rockin’ weekend lineup packed with four fan-favorite series from the highly popular AXS TV music entertainment channel in the all-new “AXS TV on GameTV” music block—airing every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, starting August 8. The Saturday roster puts the spotlight on back-to-back episodes of the celebrity jam series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar and the music-themed countdown series The Top Ten Revealed, while Sunday features back-to-back episodes of the nostalgic pop culture celebration The Very, VERY Best Of The 70s and the immersive rock and culture series A Year in Music.

GameTV is Canada’s leading destination for game shows and entertainment, powered by a rich programming lineup that boasts the most game shows in the country, as well as a wide selection of reality-based series, back-to-back nightly movies, documentaries and more. Some of the network’s top offerings include Ellen’s Game Of Games, Ultimate Tag, Beat Shazam, Match Game, Celebrity Family Feud, Shark Tank, Battlebots, World Poker Tour, IMPACT Wrestling and more. GameTV is currently available nationally on all of Canada’s major service providers.

In the “AXS TV on GameTV” block, GameTV viewers can expect to enjoy four acclaimed original series loaded with star-studded appearances, performances, profiles and more from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. The fully-branded block kicks off each Saturday with Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar at 12 p.m. ET, as the Red Rocker cruises across the country to jam out and talk shop with friends and fellow music legends Def Leppard, Rob Thomas, Brian May, Joe Walsh and Big & Rich; and rock superstars Dee Snider, Lita Ford, Mark McGrath and more share their thoughts on the top songs, albums, and artists across a wide variety of unique categories in The Top Ten Revealed at 1 p.m. ET. “AXS TV on GameTV” continues at noon each Sunday as beloved entertainment icons such as Barry Williams, Morgan Fairchild, Kim Fields and more break down the movies, music and pop culture moments that defined a generation in The Very, VERY Best Of The 70s; followed by an exploration of how music, politics and social happenings have impacted and influenced each other throughout the decades in A Year In Music, featuring Matt Pinfield, Tommy Chong and Downtown Julie Brown, at 1 p.m. ET.

The announcement extends AXS TV’s growing footprint bringing the network’s acclaimed music programming to even more Canadian viewers through GameTV. The AXS TV channel is currently available on SaskTel, Eastlink and CCSA with discussions ongoing to expand its distribution in Canada later this year.

Related

TTR - S3 Headshots - Wilson, McGrath, Scantlin - 1600x900
PR Feed

AXS TV's Popular Countdown Series 'The Top Ten Revealed' Returns for Season Three Sunday, April 19 at 8pE/5pP with the Best 'Rock' Song Titles From Def Leppard, Scorpions and More

Find out which beloved songs and artists make the list as AXS TV’s popular music countdown series The Top Ten Revealed returns for season three, premiering Sunday, April 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the best Rockin’ ROCK Songs, highlighting tracks from Def Leppard, Scorpions, Twisted Sister and more. Host and executive producer Katie Daryl welcomes a star-studded panel of music legends and rock experts to the 12 episode season, including newcomers Mark McGrath, Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips and Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin.