GB Labs Appoints Howard Twine as Chief Product Officer and Announces Duncan Beattie's Move to Chief Solutions Officer

Aldermaston, UK, 02 April 2020: GB Labs, the global leader in intelligent storage solutions, has today announced the appointment of Howard Twine as Chief Product Officer. Twine joins GB Labs from EditShare where he held the post of Director of Software Strategy for the QScan Brand.

Twine's experience spans many different sectors of the industry. Prior to EditShare, Twine was the Chief Operating Officer at Vidcheck. With a strong background in workflow and technology he has been instrumental in bringing MAM solutions to market as well as the first productisation of LTFS for the industry.

At GB Labs, Twine will be leading the interface between GB Labs users, technology partners and the development of new technologies – maintaining and enhancing GB Labs market leadership.

GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, "Twine joining has enabled us to promote Duncan Beattie to the role of Chief Solutions Officer. This is a newly created position in response to market demand and our customer/partner requirements.

"It allows Beattie to concentrate on the identification, development and delivery of our solutions to a wider market demographic, as well as working more closely with our sales team, strategic partners and end customers."

Harland concluded, "Beattie’s unparalleled storage expertise, together with Twine’s 23 year experience, is vital to our business continuity strategy and the timing of this announcement couldn’t be better."

