GB Labs to feature Mosaic and CORE.4 Lite at CABSAT 2020

CABSAT 2020, Dubai, 31 March - 2 April 2020, Stand G3-24: Leaders in intelligent storage solutions, GB Labs, will showcase its award-winning Mosaic automatic asset organiser and the new CORE.4 Lite operating system during CABSAT 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 31 March – 2 April.

CABSAT 2020, Dubai, 31 March - 2 April 2020, Stand G3-24: Leaders in intelligent storage solutions, GB Labs, will showcase its award-winning Mosaic automatic asset organiser and the new CORE.4 Lite operating system during CABSAT 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 31 March – 2 April.

The Mosaic asset organiser makes it far easier to quickly search for, retrieve, and view video assets. Mosaic automatically scans all inbuilt metadata and integrates it with AI tagging enabling the ability to store, catalogue and access assets with no need for manual intervention, making it a substantial time and money saver.

GB Labs new CORE.4 Lite operating system is a custom OS specifically designed to serve media files. Its high degree of speciality guarantees stable performance for every user, whether as workgroups or individuals, while maximising the efficiency of every disk.

A powerful new feature included with CORE.4 Lite is Analytics Centre, a dashboard that runs in the background of GB Labs intelligent storage devices and continuously analyses the network, providing complete visibility of exactly how, and by whom, data is being used.

GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, “Read/write speeds are usually compromised by a misconfigured network, which wastes resources. But configuration issues can be difficult to locate and resolve manually. Analytics Centre automatically analyses the read/write process through the network with specially designed algorithms that identifies, locates, and suggests how to resolve any issues, often before they occur, thereby eliminating the need for painstaking manual intervention.”

GB Labs will also demonstrate how its proprietary Dynamic Bandwidth Control identifies and selects high, medium, and low priority users to guarantee that the storage system automatically adjusts to operate at peak performance for all.

According to Harland, “Dynamic Bandwidth Control makes storage malleable to ensure it can flexibly respond to changes in usage priorities without breaking. This is unique to GB Labs and can be implemented whether storage is in use by one user or an entire workgroup.”

For backup and archiving, the exhibition stand workspaces will be coupled with GB Labs EasyLTO, an easy-to-use, cost-effective, all-in-one, high-speed solution.

Finally, the company will also discuss the success of recent GB Labs deployments to new customers including M for Media; Qatl Al Youm TV; Polimer TV; Craft; Kalvi TV; and Madha TV.

###

About GB Labs:

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.

Find out more at: www.gblabs.com or call: EUROPE (+44) (0)118 455 5000 or USA (+1) 661 493 8480.

Company Contact

Matt Worth

GB Labs Limited

Email: m.worth@gblabs.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0)118 455 5012

Media contact

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

Email: kara@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0)789 997 7222