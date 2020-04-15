ProSiebenSat.1 Welt selects Globecast formultiplatform distribution across the US and beyond

Los Angeles, CA, April 15th, 2020 — Germany-based broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has chosen Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, for the licensing of its ProSiebenSat.1 Welt German-language TV channel exclusively in the US for MVPD, cable operator, OTT platform and IPTV distribution and non-exclusively in Central and South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Technical delivery of the signal is being managed from Globecast’s Media Center in Culver City, CA.

ProSiebenSat.1 Welt offers the most current popular German language televisionprogramming. Content is sourced by ProSiebenSat.1’s six free TV channels and includes hit shows like Galileo, taff and Der letzte Bulle as well as a mix of other shows, exclusive TV movies, series, docutainment and lifestyle programs.

Globecast is a leading provider of both content aggregation and end-to-end media delivery for network programming from around the globe. With its direct fiber feeds to the leading MVPDs, Globecast is a trusted partner for both content delivery and content rights.This partnership builds upon the company’s growing CAAD (Content Acquisition, Aggregation, and Distribution) business and further positions Globecast as the premiere source for rights-cleared content for distribution.

“Our channel aggregation and distribution capabilities are second to none. We’re ideally positioned to help ProSiebenSat.1 Welt to expand its audience base through our extensive partnerships with distributors. International channels like ProSiebenSat.1 Welt are increasingly important to provide for our progressively diverse markets,” said Berto Guzman, VP, Head of Content Acquisition, Aggregation and Distribution for Globecast Americas.