Grass Valley Simplifies the Production of Compelling Content with GV STRATUS One Pro

MONTREAL – April 14, 2020 – Grass Valley is launching GV STRATUS One Pro, an all-in-one production suite that allows content creators to be faster and more efficient with a small- footprint solution. The new platform is one of two new additions to the GV STRATUS One product family, alongside the new GV STRATUS One Express. Redefining the potential of your production workflow, GV STRATUS One allows truly collaborative working across every aspect of the media workflow. Production teams can now harness more storage, processing power and rendering abilities to deliver compelling content to multiple linear and digital delivery platforms with a single click. The Pro and Express options also include groups of licenses with the users’ choice of editor whether it be Grass Valley’s EDIUS software included or Adobe Premiere connect licenses.

GV STRATUS One Pro packs a punch in a compact 2 RU footprint, handling the entire production process from recording, transcoding and storage to streaming, editing and playout. The powerful automated rules engine and social media management tools mean production teams can easily manage, organize and distribute content to a variety of platforms. GV STRATUS One is ideally suited for a wide range of applications, from small broadcast operations, to regional and satellite stations, all the way to event venues and houses of worship. GV STRATUS One is easy to deploy, enabling a fully operational production environment to be creating content within hours, not weeks.

Peter Semerak, Grass Valley’s vice president of production, said: “Production teams across the board, regardless of size, are now managing a rapidly growing volume of content across a wide range of functions and channels. This can add huge amounts of complexity to operations, often requiring several individual systems to support each aspect of the workflow — and the technical know-how to set up and manage them. With GV STRATUS One Pro we’re giving customers the opportunity to streamline their production workflows, providing more power and flexibility to meet viewers’ demands for more content."

An integrated hardware-software solution, GV STRATUS One Pro includes over 500 hours of 100Mbit storage, eliminating the need for additional equipment and saving on time. This latest iteration of the GV STRATUS solution is loaded with a range of key features, including:

Four channels of Playout and Record

SDI Ingest and Playout (720P & 1080i)

Editing Licenses Included (EDIUS or Adobe)

Automated Rules Engine

Multiple simultaneous users

RMI and Archive support

Social Media & CMA Management

Grass Valley will announce its latest product innovations and strategic updates at the GV LIVE Presents – Innovate 2020 event on April 23. This one-hour live program – the most ambitious customer engagement event in the company’s history – will be presented by Grass Valley’s president Tim Shoulders and streamed to customers and partners around the world at 11am and 9pm EDT.

