Grass Valley Technology Alliance Builds on Collaboration and Adds New Members

MONTREAL – May 26, 2020 – Grass Valley continues to support collaboration across the media production chain to strengthen deliverables for customers by welcoming several new members to the Grass Valley Technology Alliance (GVTA). Launched in April 2019, the certification program delivers key benefits to customers, such as improved purchasing confidence and access to a wide range of systems and solutions that are interoperable with Grass Valley platforms and workflow components. EcoDigital, Haivision, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) and Vitec Group’s Vinten and Autoscript join the five existing companies already part of the GVTA.

“Since its launch a year ago, the Grass Valley Technology Alliance has seen significant interest and positive industry acceptance, and we are proud of the dynamic range of companies that the program brings together. As broadcast media companies strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, we give our customers access to trusted solutions that are tested and configured to meet the demands of mission-critical production environments,” said Tim Shoulders, president of Grass Valley. “The GVTA gives customers greater buying confidence and a wider array of value-added capabilities.”

Software company EcoDigital’s DIVA is a leading content storage management system, and its DIVA Software Suite revolutionizes rich media asset management. EcoDigital’s and Grass Valley’s systems integrate to enable direct and efficient pathways from any type of storage tier to playout servers. Aurora Juarez, marketing manager at EcoDigital’s said: “Our partnership with Grass Valley is powered by a deep commitment to customer success. Together we're making it easier for companies to implement robust media asset and lifecycle management solutions that deliver the best-in-class broadcasting and post-production customer service experiences in the industry.”

Global leader in live video streaming technologies Haivision gives organizations solutions to stream broadcast-quality, low latency video, from any location. Haivision tackles some of the most demanding video streaming challenges, and the combination of Haivision streaming solutions with Grass Valley’s live production solutions enables high-quality, low latency remote production workflows. Peter Maag, CCO and EVP strategic partnerships at Haivision, commented: “Industry movers must come together to support best-in-class solutions that customers look for. Broadcasters build solutions by combining technology from different providers, and the GVTA is an important initiative towards reducing friction in the project planning process and outlining solutions that are proven to work reliably together.”

MRMC, a Nikon Group company, is on the frontline of imaging innovation with cutting-edge solutions for motion control, automation, AI, broadcast robotics and remote image capture. The MRMC and Grass Valley is an example of how alliance partner products can integrate to provide end-to-end solutions for the sports and broadcast industry. Daniel Brooks, senior marketing manager at MRMC, added: “This industry-wide collaboration helps us all to ensure we provide the very best customer-centric solutions and products. For us, the GVTA provides a new channel to showcase how our products are an integral part of the broadcast ecosystem.”

Technology from camera robotics specialists, Vinten, and Autoscript, one of the leading professional teleprompting providers, sits side-by-side with Grass Valley solutions in the world’s leading newsrooms, cementing a longstanding relationship between the companies. The GVTA certification gives customers the added assurance of tight integration between Vinten’s HD-VRC control system and Grass Valley’s Ignite Automation Production Control (APC) platform to enable full automation of production workflows. “Being part of a program like the GVTA gives customers added peace of mind, we are helping them to lower risk and leverage the streamlined, consistent workflows that are central to high-intensity newsroom environments,” commented Richard Satchell, VP/GM, robotics and prompting at Vitec. “As we develop future product roadmaps, being part of this alliance enables us to collaborate with Grass Valley and build interoperability to deliver greater levels of efficiency and reliability.”

These companies join ChyronHego, Frankly Media, Net Insight, RT Software and Telemetrics in the alliance. GVTA members work closely with Grass Valley before being awarded certification to ensure compatibility, interoperability and strategic fit. For more information on the GVTA and any of its member companies, please visit the Grass Valley website: https://www.grassvalley.com/products/gvta/.