Grass Valley Unveils EDIUS X the Next-Generation in Editing Software

MONTREAL – June 17, 2020 – Grass Valley is previewing the next generation of its award-winning, multiformat, nonlinear editing software series EDIUS. On Thursday, June 18 at 11:00 AM EDT, Grass Valley will showcase EDIUS X via livestream, highlighting its new core with intelligent background rendering for an uninterrupted workflow experience. The latest EDIUS enhancement builds further on its functionality to bring tighter integration for the user, increased flexibility and delivers more creative power. EDIUS X is scheduled to ship in September 2020.

Pete Semerak, Grass Valley’s vice president of production, said: "The demand for captivating, stunning quality content is at an all-time high; it is therefore imperative for broadcasters, content owners and production companies to have tools that are reliable, fast and flexible. Building on the industry proliferation of cloud technologies and software-based workflows, the launch of EDIUS X ensures that we continue to provide our customers with the most enhanced capabilities and functionalities. We are excited to bring this latest iteration to the market and look forward to welcoming our industry peers to the preview event."

Join the EDIUS teams from Grass Valley and EDIUS.NET for the first preview of EDIUS X: https://www.edius.net/x