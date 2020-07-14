Grass Valley’s EDIUS X Preview Events Continue

MONTREAL - July 13, 2020 - The next version of Grass Valley’s award-winning editing solution, EDIUS X, will be released in September 2020. Prior to release, the expert EDIUS teams from Grass Valley and EDIUS.NET are highlighting its top features and enhanced capabilities in three online events. The first session, presenting the new core of EDIUS, took place mid-June 2020. The recorded livestream, with more than 10,000 views, is available at www.edius.net/x. The video is in English with subtitles in Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

Part Two of the EDIUS X Preview livestream series takes place on 16 July 2020 at 15:00 UTC* and focuses on the new audio features. Part Three will take place on 20 August 2020 at 15:00 UTC* and reveal new effects features. During the events, viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit comments to the EDIUS.NET team via live chat. All the events are recorded and can be viewed directly after the presentation (or any time) at www.edius.net/x.

15:00 UTC*:

Los Angeles 08:00 AM | New York 11:00 AM

London 16:00 | Paris: 17:00 | Berlin 17:00

Moscow 18:00 | Beijing 23:00 | Tokyo 00:00

EDIUS 9 “Plus” Promotion

While awaiting the release of EDIUS X, Grass Valley has launched an attractive EDIUS 9 "Plus" Promotion. Anyone purchasing EDIUS 9 from 13 September 2019 until 30 September 2020 will receive a free upgrade to EDIUS X. EDIUS Pro 9 or Workgroup 9 full versions are eligible, as well as (Jump) upgrades from version 8 and older EDIUS versions. Not eligible are the discounted EDU versions and the Home Edition. As with EDIUS 8, EDIUS 9 and the next version can be installed in parallel on the same PC. Further information on the EDIUS 9 "Plus" Promotion can be found at: www.edius.net/plus