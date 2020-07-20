Growth and Competitive Dominance Highlight June Ratings News for Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel

DENVER (July 20, 2020) – During the month of June, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel experienced growth and competitive dominance in key viewer demographics. Among the June highlights: Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 20 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with Men 25-54. And, Sportsman Channel delivered its highest impressions for the month of June during total day since June 2016 with Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

Outdoor Channel Highlights (June 2020):

· Outdoor Channel ranked among the Top 20 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with Men 25-54.

· Outdoor Channel grew its impressions in total day by +15% in households and +16% with Men 25-54 compared to June 2019.

· Outdoor Channel grew its impressions during Weekends by +9% in households and +4% with Men 25-54 compared to June 2019.

Sportsman Channel Highlights (June 2020):

· Sportsman Channel delivered its highest impressions for the month of June during total day since June 2016 with Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

· Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 20 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with both Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

· Sportsman Channel grew its impressions in total day by +36% in households, +13% with Men 18-49 and +39% with Men 25-54 compared to June 2019.

· Sportsman Channel grew its impressions during Prime by +24% in households, +16% with Men 18-49 and +31% with Men 25-54 compared to June 2019.

· Sportsman Channel grew its impressions during Weekends by +41% in households, +5% with Men 18-49 and +13% with Men 25-54 compared to June 2019.

For more information about Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks and Sportsman Channel Canada visit: www.outdoorsg.com

About Outdoor Channel: Outdoor Channel has been taking viewers across America and around the world on unparalleled adventures since 1993. Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment. Outdoor Channel is the largest outdoor TV footprint in the country and is available in more than 50 countries internationally. Outdoor Channel can be viewed in HD and is accessible by broadband and mobile platforms. For program times and other information, visit www.outdoorchannel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. #WhatGetsYouOutdoors. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel: Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD/Sportsman Channel Canada (added in 2019) are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Channel Canada embrace the attitude of celebrating the Great Outdoors in equal measure. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at thesportsmanchannel.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel Canada: Launched in 2019, Sportsman Channel Canada joins Sportsman Channel and Sportsman Channel HD in the Outdoor Sportsman Group stable of networks that are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. Sportsman Channel Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel Canada embraces Canadian’s passion for the Great Outdoors through its commitment to deliver content produced by, and for, Canadian outdoorsmen and women, as well as the best outdoor content produced in the U.S. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel Canada online at www.sportsmancanada.ca., Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

Source: Nielsen, Marketbreaks, Live+7, Delivery: AA (Projected Units), June 2020 (6/1/20-6/28/20); Year Ago: June 2019 (5/27/19-6/30/19). June 2018, June 2017, June 2016, June 2015. Rank Among All networks based on Year-Over-Year % Growth in Proj. Units. Total Day (M-SU 6A-6A), Prime (M-SU 7P-12A), Weekends (SA-SU 6A-7P).

********

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tom Caraccioli | Outdoor Sportsman Group | 212.852.6646 | Tom.Caraccioli@OutdoorSG.com