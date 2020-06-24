Harmonic Announces Powerful Innovations for its VOS SaaS Summer 2020 Release

New Enhancements Increase Streaming Performance, Add Broadcast Delivery, Ensure Service Continuity and Simplify Targeted Advertising

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 23, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a major release of its VOS® SaaS platforms and cloud-native software with new features that make live video streaming and broadcast delivery simpler than ever.

"The rapid evolution of cloud technology is ushering in a broad range of innovation in the media industry for both streaming and traditional broadcast applications," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development, at Harmonic. "With this summer release for VOS SaaS and cloud-native software, Harmonic continues to drive forward innovation, helping our customers achieve unparalleled efficiency, flexibility and reliability when they pivot to cloud-native environments both on public and private clouds."

VOS360 Live Streaming Platform:

New seamless 1+1 geo-redundancy capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted streaming.



Effectively manage peak viewing by utilizing multi-CDN and caching capabilities.



Support for Google Ad Manager and FreeWheel ad management platforms.



Reduce latency with Apple Low-Latency HLS protocol support.





VOS360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform:

Reduce infrastructure costs with the world's first statmux support in the cloud.



Simplify cloud playout workflows utilizing new partnerships for traffic management and playout automation, including partners Aveco, Crispin/Sony and Florical.





VOS Cloud-Native Software:

Realize performance boost and density gains with Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors.

Achieve higher CPU savings via a range of video-quality encoding configurations.

Deploy broadcast statmux capabilities and CAS vendor integrations on the same stack.

Harmonic's VOS cloud offerings power millions of simultaneous streams, thousands of live channels and countless VOD requests.

To learn more about the new VOS SaaS summer release, customers are invited to join Harmonic for a live webinar on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. CEST. Registration is now open online here.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/200623Harmonic-VOS_SaaS_Update.docx