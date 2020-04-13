Harmonic Announces Virtual Showcase to Bring Smarter Video Streaming to Life

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 13, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the launch of Live Connection, a 30-day virtual showcase highlighting Harmonic's latest video streaming innovations. The online interactive series will shine light on the powerful benefits of Harmonic's software solutions and cloud-based platforms providing increased agility, flexibility, efficiency and continuity to meet the growing consumer demand for streaming and broadcast services.

The virtual showcase, commencing on April 16, will kick off with a webinar on how to cut streaming congestion without sacrificing quality of service and will comprise a mix of additional live webinars, a unique virtual showroom experience and engaging one-on-one meetings with Harmonic team members.

"We're rolling out Harmonic Live Connection to meaningfully engage with our globally dispersed customers and assure the continuity of their mission-critical services," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development, at Harmonic. "Our virtual showcase will highlight Harmonic's innovations in low-latency live streaming, channel origination, UHD HDR, personalized advertising, video workflow portability to cloud, geo-redundancy and ATSC 3.0, that make next-gen video streaming and broadcast services smarter."

Live Streaming Made Simpler

Harmonic will demonstrate its VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform, which leverages the flexibility of cloud infrastructures to meet the demanding and complex requirements of live streaming. The fully managed solution is cloud-neutral, running on a range of public cloud platforms, and efficiently handles all stages of the media processing and delivery chain, with geo-redundancy to ensure the highest level of service reliability.

Using the VOS360 platform for live streaming, operators can achieve real-time scaling to handle peaks in viewership, which is extremely useful for live sports. Several unique cloud-based workflows will be shown, including low-latency delivery for OTT, dynamic ad insertion and live video delivery optimization.

Channel Origination Made Smarter

Harmonic will showcase its VOS360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform, highlighting how the fully managed platform enables smarter content control. Using the schedule-based delivery solution, operators can create linear channels, live events and streams, direct to consumers or syndication partners, at lightning speed on one simple platform.

The VOS360 platform features unparalleled scheduling flexibility, wide support of sources and fully automated delivery over the internet for both live and file-based content. Supported by a worldwide team of DevOps experts that provide round-the-clock assistance, Harmonic's VOS platforms ensure high reliability, even during viewing peaks. Key capabilities highlighted at Live Connection will include modern playout combining on-premises and in-cloud resources controlled by the same traffic or control system, CDN-enabled distribution to affiliates as well as cloud channel origination enabling content personalization.

Media Processing Made Faster

Harmonic's VOS Cloud-Native Software leverages the flexibility of on-premises cloud-native infrastructures to power demanding and complex streaming and broadcast systems. The VOS software enables the fast launch and simple management of end-to-end professional media workflows in private data centers, including ingest of live or file sources, channel playout and processing of all content with ease. Key capabilities highlighted at Live Connection will include unified broadcast and streaming delivery, portability to public cloud and seamless geo-redundancy.

Video Workflows Made Easier with Software Appliances

Harmonic is at the forefront of simplifying the migration to all-IP workflows leveraging the SMPTE ST 2110 standard, making UHD HDR production and delivery straightforward for content providers and broadcast operators, and unifying ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 delivery through its software-based XOS advanced media processor. Harmonic will demonstrate support for SMPTE ST 2110 and UHD HDR for contribution; production and playout; and OTT and broadcast delivery with the ViBE® CP9000 contribution encoder, Spectrum™ X media server and XOS advanced media processor, respectively.

To receive an invitation for the Harmonic Live Connection virtual showcase, please contact your Harmonic account manager or visit live.harmonicinc.com.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

