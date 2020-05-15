Harmonic Enables Acceleration of Cable Broadband Upgrades and Capacity Expansion

New CableOS® Reef Dense Remote PHY Shelf Delivers Converged Services Over Existing HFC Networks; Joins the Ripple Node Featuring 2x4 Segmentation to Efficiently Expand Capacity

SAN JOSE, Calif. — May 13, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced CableOS® Reef, a new dense Remote PHY Shelf (RPS) that fundamentally changes the dynamics of cable network capacity expansion. By fully converging IP-based data, video and legacy services in centralized or remote facilities, this compact new indoor platform enables operators to more swiftly and economically address capacity issues while still leveraging their existing HFC outdoor access networks.

"As upstream bandwidth utilization peaks, today's operators need a fast, cost-effective and sustainable solution for expanding network capacity," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "CableOS Reef RPS builds on the growing success of our CableOS solution by defining a new category of DAA that helps operators scale bandwidth rapidly utilizing their existing HFC network. With this future-proof solution, operators don't need to continue deploying costly legacy CMTS to address immediate bandwidth capacity issues. Instead, they can leverage modern technology to realize instant scalability, agility and cost savings."

With Harmonic's CableOS Reef RPS, a cable operator's services are converged over IP and transmitted from a single RF port, saving significant wiring, space and time when a node split is needed. Housing up to nine modular line cards in two standard rack units, each with two independent Remote-PHY devices (RPDs) for a total of 18 RPDs, CableOS Reef RPS delivers significantly increased density relative to existing solutions and unprecedented low power consumption per service group.

CableOS Reef RPS extends Harmonic's Pebble-inside family of R-PHY devices, which also includes the modular Ripple node. As the only field-proven R-PHY node that provides 2x4 segmentation, the Ripple node also accelerates capacity expansion through efficient node splits, with the capability to host up to two RPDs while consuming significantly less power than traditional solutions. Harmonic's family of R-PHY devices — the Reef shelf, Ripple node, Shell node and Wave shelf — now cover every cable access deployment scenario, providing unified functionality and unprecedented flexibility as operators address the urgent need for more bandwidth today and in the future.

CableOS Reef RPS has successfully undergone trials with leading cable operators and is now shipping. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

