HGTV Fans Vote '100 Day Dream Home' to Kick off Next 'Fan Favorite Friday' Marathon on May 1

New York [April 28, 2020] HGTV fans have taken to network social media platforms to vote for their favorite shows to binge-watch while at #HomeTogether. This week’s results are in and 100 Day Dream Home has been tapped for the next “Fan Favorite Friday” marathon, slated to air on Friday, May 1, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/PT. In the popular series, couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt take clients on inspiration tours of various properties in Tampa, Florida, to help them identify which exteriors, interiors, furnishings and finishes will work best for the family’s needs. Once the tours are over, the Kleinschmidts get to work—curating completely personalized homes that are move-in ready for their clients in 100 days or less.

From 12 to 2 p.m. ET/PT, the HGTV Star Picks midday marathon will spotlight popular network stars Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop) as they reveal their all-time favorite episodes of their series with exclusive self-shot commentary. Then, between 2 and 6 p.m. ET/PT, fans can catch up on episodes of Property Brothers starring popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, followed by My Lottery Dream Home with David Bromstad from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/PT, as he helps lottery winners spend their cash on fabulous homes that meet their needs.

Next Friday, fans can continue to vote on HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure their favorite series make the cut for the next “Fan Favorite Friday” marathon. Upcoming matchups include HGTV Design Star vs. Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew; Lakefront Bargain Hunt vs. Mountain Life; Income Property vs. Property Virgins; and Texas Flip N Move vs. Tiny Luxury and Tiny House, Big Living.

HGTV Design Star

Season 8 of HGTV Design Star, hosted by former Design Star winner and star of My Lottery Dream Home David Bromstad, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an undiscovered designer to catapult into the big time by winning his or her own show on HGTV. Each week the competing designers are put through creative challenges that are unexpected, suspenseful and ultimately showcase their talents.

Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew

Massive renovations, daunting dares and a battle to win the ultimate sibling rivalry are on the line for HGTV superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott in Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew. Set in the San Francisco suburbs, HGTV’s popular real estate and renovation competition series is a hyper-test of the twins’ reno know-how. With just six weeks to buy, transform and sell two unique homes in the Bay Area’s hot real estate market, the brother who earns the highest net profit will claim victory. Each week, older brother JD serves as the referee for the home renovation challenges, while guest stars from HGTV or DIY Network evaluate and choose their favorite design.

Voting opens May 8 for the Friday, May 15 marathon:

Lakefront Bargain Hunt

In Lakefront Bargain Hunt, home seekers set out to find affordable lakeside living across America’s stunning countryside.

Mountain Life

From the wooded peaks of the East Coast's Blue Ridge to Hawaii's tropical Mauna Loa, the mountains are the ultimate retreat for people who want to get away from it all. In Mountain Life, the gorgeous views, fresh air and the sheer joy of sitting on top of the world are a few of the elements that draw homeowners to these remote locations.

Voting opens May 15 for the Friday, May 22 marathon:

Income Property

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray guides new homeowners through the renovation and rental of their first income property. Whether it's transforming basements into cash-generating apartments, or turning unused rooms into incredible rental suites, Scott takes these brand-new landlords step-by-step through the entire process, all the way until they cash their first rental check.

Property Virgins

First-time home seekers get the ultimate tutorial when real estate expert Egypt Sherrod takes them under her wing for the roller coaster ride of buying property. Part realtor, part therapist, friend and financial advisor, Egypt helps new buyers manage their long lists of expectations and accept the reality of what they can realistically afford.

Voting opens May 22 for the Friday, May 29 marathon:

Texas Flip N Move

Texas Flip N Move features four teams of Texas-based real estate entrepreneurs as they compete head-to-head to buy low, work fast and sell high in a property-flipping competition. However, in a compelling twist, agents must enlist a construction crew to literally pick up the home and move it to a new location.

and Tiny House, Big Living

In Tiny Luxury, husband and wife tiny home design duo, Tyson and Michelle Spiess, pride themselves on building fully functional tiny houses filled with all the comforts of a standard home. With the help of Michelle's two brothers and their wives, the team crafts custom compact homes using only the highest quality materials and furnishings. In Tiny House, Big Living, families learn what it really means to downsize when they take the plunge into the tiny house real estate market. Each episode follows clients as they meet with their builders—or decide to build themselves—and complete the construction process on their new tiny home.

