HGTV Invites Fans to Vote on Binge-Worthy Series for 'Fan Favorite Friday' Daytime Marathons

New York [April 3, 2020] America continues to stay #HomeTogether and, by rolling out “Fan Favorite Fridays,” HGTV now gives fans the chance to vote on—and watch—the network’s top binge-worthy series. Beginning Friday, April 3, polls will open on HGTV’s social media platforms—Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram— and two popular network series will go head-to-head for the coveted marathon spot each week. Beginning at 12 p.m. ET/PT on April 10, the winning fan-voted series will run with back-to-back episodes each Friday. First up, viewers can choose between the fiercely fun and competitive series Rock the Block and the groundbreaking pop culture juggernaut, A Very Brady Renovation. In the coming weeks, fans can continue voting to ensure their most loved series makes the next “Fan Favorite Friday” cut. Upcoming matchups include Flea Market Flip vs. Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House; You Live in What vs. Hawaii Life; and Windy City Rehab vs. 100 Day Dream Home.

“Everyone loves a friendly showdown and “Fan Favorite Fridays” is a perfect diversion for fans that also allows them to show support for the series they most want to watch,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “If they cast a vote, HGTV will deliver exactly what they want at the end of a long week of work during quarantine—Friday marathons of happy home shows that make it hard for them to leave the couch.”

Following are the “Fan Favorite Friday” series for which viewers can cast their vote:

Voting opens April 3 for the Friday, April 10 marathon:

· Rock the Block

Competition series Rock the Block, starring Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), boasts bold build and design challenges, in-show surprises, and special guest judges—and the winner walks away with bragging rights and a street named after her on the most rocking block in the country.

· A Very Brady Renovation

In A Very Brady Renovation, the six Brady Bunch siblings, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), team up with HGTV’s biggest renovation star experts to execute the boldest home renovation the world has ever seen.

Voting opens April 10 for the Friday, April 17 marathon:

· Flea Market Flip

Hosted by Lara Spencer, Flea Market Flip is a competition series that showcases duos who compete to repurpose flea market finds for a profit and a chance to win $5,000.

· Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House

Balancing their roles as design experts and dads, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent rescue clients from renovation nightmares and turn money pits into masterpieces in Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House.

Voting opens April 17 for the Friday, April 24 marathon:

· You Live in What?

In You Live in What?, tour some of America’s most far out houses and discover how unlikely buildings from lighthouses to candy factories and gas stations to churches have been transformed into families’ dream homes.

· Hawaii Life

Hawaii Life follows everyday families as they turn their fantasy of a Hawaiian dream home into a reality.

Voting opens April 24 for the Friday, May 1 marathon:

· Windy City Rehab

High-risk investments, messy renovations and big pay offs are the name of the game for real estate developer Alison Victoria in the HGTV series Windy City Rehab. The skilled designer gambles on Chicago’s oldest fixer-uppers despite their challenges, spending big dollars to create gorgeous homes with modern layouts and luxurious style.

· 100 Day Dream Home

Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help clients create their perfect custom home in Tampa, Florida, by taking them on tours of various properties to select their dream exteriors, interiors, furnishings and finishes. In the end, the Kleinschmidts curate a completely personalized home that is move-in ready for the new homeowners in 100 days or less.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.