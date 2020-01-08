HGTV Launches Massive Nationwide Call to Find, Takeover and Makeover and Entire Town

New York [Jan. 8, 2020] HGTV is set to take on an ambitious mission—and it will be the most impressive and massive renovation ever—a takeover to makeover an ENTIRE town. Ever since Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town helped transform Laurel, Mississippi, fans from small towns across America have flooded HGTV with requests to take on the reno of their home town. Now they will get their shot at a life-changing, whole-town overhaul. Through Tuesday, Feb 4, anyone who loves their own home town can log on to HGTVHomeTownTakeover.com to show, tell sell the network on why their small town, with its historic architecture and classic main street, should be the one town featured in the upcoming event series Home Town Takeover. With Ben and Erin leading the charge, the selected town, with a population less than 40,000, will witness the rehab of multiple individual family homes and the revitalization of public spaces, such as parks, local diners and recreation centers. And, the town will be featured in Home Town Takeover (fka Home Town Rescue), a six-episode series slated to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

“This is a big one,” said Erin. “HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done. Show us those photos and videos. Tell us what makes your town special and how you’d like us to help make it better. You may see us in your town soon.”

Visitors to HGTVHomeTownTakeover.com will find information on how to nominate their town for consideration. Submissions must include photos of the town, but video is preferred. Videos should spotlight a specific place that needs a makeover, such as a diner, coffee shop, home or playground. Submissions also should feature a tour of the town that highlights the places that need the most help as well as the people that love living there.

“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we’ve always wanted to try,” said Ben. “You won’t believe what a small town with a shared renovation vision and the power of HGTV, Erin and me behind them can do. We’ve seen those changes in Laurel and we want to help another town do it too.”

While they await the premiere of Home Town Takeover, fans of Ben and Erin can watch the duo in the 16-episode season of Home Town which will premiere on Monday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. They also can catch up on full episodes from previous seasons on HGTV GO. To learn more about the series, visit HGTV.com/HomeTown for exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes videos and photo galleries. Fans can interact on social media using #HGTVHomeTown.

ABOUT HGTV

