HGTV Picks Up 13 New Episodes of 'Fixer to Fabulous'

New York [Feb. 20, 2020] After attracting more than 17.9 million viewers in its first season, HGTV has ordered 13 fresh episodes of Fixer to Fabulous, starring renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs. The new season will spotlight the husband-wife duo as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas, all while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny is the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, while Dave spearheads the construction. The new season is scheduled to premiere in fall 2020.



Fans can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see do-it-yourself projects from season one, interact on social media using #FixertoFab and view full episodes on HGTV GO.



ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.