HGTV Spotlights Comedians and Their House-Hunting Commentary in New June Series 'House Hunters: Comedians on Couches'

New York [May 18, 2020] Fans who miss televised live events and the pithy professional commentary that comes with them can now look to HGTV to fill that void with its new, highly anticipated series House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (fka House Hunters: LOL). In a four-night, star-studded special event at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT from Tuesday, June 2, through Friday, June 5, America’s favorite contactless past time—watching and commenting on House Hunters—gets a fun new twist when seven popular comedians deliver hilarious, no holds barred, color commentary on classic episodes of the hit series. Together via videoconference, the entertainers will call out the victories and agonizing defeats caused by paint colors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open concept spaces. The House Hunters: Comedians on Couches celebrity lineup is led byDan Levy and Natasha Leggero and features their comedian friends Whitney Cummings, Eliot Glazer, John Mulaney, Chris Redd and J.B. Smoove.



“House Hunters is a pop culture phenomenon that inspires strong reactions from viewers who like to play along with its familiar house selection process,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “While we may not agree with the house each family chooses or the reasons they select it, we can agree that it’s a good time to lean on talented people who can find the humor in everything and make us laugh out loud—even when it comes to the challenges and triumphs of house hunting.”



And, the comedic fun on the couch supports a good cause. While watching House Hunters: Comedians on Couches, HGTV fans are encouraged to join the fight against childhood hunger and provide meals to kids in need during COVID-19 and beyond by texting a donation to Turn Up: Fight Hunger. The partnership between Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, and No Kid Hungry, is a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger and will provide one billion meals for kids facing hunger in the U.S. over the next five years. Viewers can text HUNGRY to 707070 to make a secure donation.



Here are more details about the fan-favorite comedians participating in House Hunters: Comedians on Couches:

is a comedian, writer and producer, who is currently the creator and executive producer of the NBC comedy Indebted starring Fran Drescher. He also wrote for The Goldbergs, Whitney and the animated Hulu series, The Awesomes. As a comedian, he performed in the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, had a one-hour special Dan Levy: Lion and appeared on Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show and Late Night.

· Natasha Leggero is an actor, producer, and writer with numerous film roles, including Neighbors, Let’s Be Cops and He’s Just Not That Into You. She stars in CBS’ new comedy, BROKE, and was a series regular in NBC’s Free Agents. Leggero also created, wrote, produced and starred in the Comedy Central sitcom Another Period.

· Whitney Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series Whitney, she also co-created and co-wrote the Emmy®-nominated CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls. In 2019, she launched her own podcast titled “Good For You” and debuted her fourth stand up special, Can I Touch It?, on Netflix.

· Eliot Glazer is a writer, producer and performer who most currently serves as Executive Producer on Liza on Demand. Additionally, he has written for Broad City, New Girl, and Younger and is developing original half-hour comedies I Run Hot for AMC Studios and Dentata at Paramount Studios, as well as the Untitled Liza Koshy Project at Nickelodeon. He hosts the bi-monthly live show Haunting Renditions in Los Angeles and New York and in cities and festivals around the country. Best known as 'Eliot’ on Broad City, he appears alongside Seth Rogen in the upcoming Lionsgate/HBO Max movie An American Pickle.

· John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy® and WGA award-winning writer and comedian, most well-known for his standup comedy and writing on Saturday Night Live. In 2018, he toured the U.S. with Kid Gorgeous, which was later released as a Netflix special. He starred in the Netflix originals, The Comeback Kid and John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch; the Comedy Central special New In Town; and the Broadway hit, Oh, Hello; and was heard in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

· Chris Redd is an Emmy® Award-winning actor, writer, stand-up comic and rapper who is in his third season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He most notably appeared in the film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed. He starred in his own episode of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents and released a debut stand-up album, “But Here We Are.”

· J.B. Smoove is an actor, WGA award-winning writer and stand-up comedian best known for his iconic role as Leon on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Smoove launched his career as part of the writing team on Saturday Night Live and has since starred in many film and television projects including The Sitter, We Bought a Zoo, Date Night, Hall Pass, Uncle Drew, CBS’s The Millers, and most recently the hit Marvel film Spider-Man: Far From Home.



Fans are invited to connect with House Hunters: Comedians on Couches on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the full episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—June 2-5 at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Fans also can visit HGTV.com/Comedians for articles and more details about the celebrities and can follow @HGTV and #HouseHunters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates.



